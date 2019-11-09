In the transcript of a Oct. 29 impeachment inquiry deposition, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik had an exchange with the lawyer of a witness that she said was “sexist.”
The document, which was unclassified Friday, shows the testimony of Alexander Vindman, a decorated war veteran and top Ukraine expert on the National Security Council. Vindman listened to the call between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which is at the center of this impeachment probe.
Vindman’s lawyer Michael Volkov interjected when Stefanik asked a question about Vindman’s knowledge of a typical head of state call.
“First off, I don’t know who you are,” Volkov said. “If you could identify yourself for the record.”
He asked Stefanik to clarify her question.
Steve Castor, the chief investigative counsel for the U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, introduced Stefanik and she said she is on the House Intelligence Committee, and is a third-term member.
“OK. I don’t know who you were,” Volkov said. “I apologize.”
“I get asked this a lot,” Stefanik said.
Volkov said that is good.
“No, it’s not good, but I will continue my line of questioning,” Stefanik said.
Friday on Twitter, Stefanik talked about the incident.
“And you know why this was asked,” Stefanik said in a tweet. “(Because) I was the only young woman at the table. The attorney assumed I was staff. And every single person in the room knew it.”
She said U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., later told her, “that was the most blatant example of sexism he has seen directly in Congress.”
Vindman had told the impeachment investigators that the memo of the phone call in question had several key words and phrases omitted.
“My question itself was important because it helped flesh out that while I respect Vindman’s military service, he personally had very few and limited experiences on staff protocols and process for heads of state calls,” Stefanik said.
On Twitter, Stefanik also criticized Casey Seiler, managing editor of the Albany Times Union newspaper, calling him a “#mansplainer.”
Seiler had tweeted, “Lawyer for Alexander Vindman to @EliseStefanik: And who are you again, please?”
After rules of the impeachment inquiry were set on Oct. 31, House Democrats leading the investigation have already released eight transcripts from closed-door depositions to the public.
I'd like to hear Stefanik denounce this whole DNC server in Ukraine conspiracy theory nonsense. But she won't. She seems not to push it as hard as some of her colleagues, but she doesn't push back against it either. Let's hear her say that Ukraine didn't interfere in the election. Allowing that idea to fester is balm to Russia.
Hill appeared frustrated by repeated questions from the Republicans’ lead counsel about a POLITICO article from January 2017, which said a Ukrainian-American working for the DNC had met up with top officials at the Ukrainian embassy to discuss Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s ties to Russia.
“It is a fiction that the Ukrainian government was launching an effort to upend our election, upend our election to mess with our Democratic systems,” Hill testified.
BTW, that Republican lead lawyer was pretty condescending toward Fiona Hill. How about some umbrage for that from the congresswoman?
From Business Insider:
Hill told investigators that she's received death threats and calls from people shouting obscenities. In one instance, her neighbors told her that someone came to her house and "hammer[ed]" on her door.
"I'm not easily intimidated, but that made me mad," she said.
Hill said the harassment was in part provoked by "anti-Semitic" conspiracy theories alleging that she and others are working with billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, who is Jewish, to undermine the Trump administration. She alleged that the former US ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, who was controversially fired by the president, was maligned by these same conspiracies.
But this lawyer was mean to Rep. Stefanik.
Stefanik is recently very quick to note sexism in anyone who she perceives as Not-Republican whether in fact or in sentiment. But at the same time refuses to acknowledge the far more egregious sexism of Republicans accused of sexual assaults and rapes on Other Women (Trump, Kavanaugh, Moore). In other words, she can be a victim of sexist slights but other women cannot be victims, in her mind, of even sexual assaults. Or if they can be, they need first to be Republicans to stand a chance.
I’m sure she’s secretly happy to be able to play the victim over it. Good for Malinowski for supporting her. He’s definitely one of the most honorable congressmen I’ve seen. The episode didn’t stop Stefanik from taking a condescending attitude towards Vindman, tho. Whatever it takes to defend Dear Leader.
“My question itself was important because it helped flesh out that while I respect Vindman’s military service, he personally had very few and limited experiences on staff protocols and process for heads of state calls,” Stefanik said.
Does she know that to be fact and how does that affect his testimony? Also, if Vindman’s lawyer is sexist I’m not sure how that changes the testimony either. Elise is really getting good at the politics of distraction. Very Trumpian.
“I don’t know who you are,” Volkov said ."......“I get asked this a lot,” Stefanik said. ————— Occupational hazard of routinely hiding from your constituents.
Well that's hilarious...Elsie complaining that she's the victim of sexism when her party, the Repugnicants are waging a war on women and she voted against the VAWA act because it would take guns away from the abusers...have you been measured for your white hat and red cape yet baby? You think you won't be affected...think again.
