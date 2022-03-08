Stefanik introduces legislation named for Queensbury veteran

GLENS FALLS — When Charles Peltz was a boy, his father, Ernest Peltz, would read to his son from a tattered anthology of poetry.

When the son asked about the condition of the book, the father said, “Well, it went through a typhoon.”

Charles Peltz’s grandfather had sent the poetry book to Ernest when Ernest was serving with the U.S. Navy on Guam near the end of World War II.

Ernest came home from the war to the Finger Lakes region, hawked most of his gear, and went on to a career as a lawyer, judge and state government adviser.

Later in life, he lived at an assisted living facility in Queensbury, near the son, who is conductor of the Glens Falls Symphony.

Warren County Veterans Services office staff helped Ernest apply for accrued pension benefits, which he was approved for, but the distribution was delayed when the paperwork was misplaced at the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.

Due to the error, the VA didn’t deposit the approved funds in Ernest Peltz’s bank account until seven days after his death. The VA then pulled the funds, because of his death, leaving the Peltz family to deal with all expenses related to his care.

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Wednesday will introduce legislation named in Ernest Peltz’s honor.

“There was significant backlog, and significant delay, and significant mistakes that the VA made,” Stefanik said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

Specifically, the legislation, named the Ernest Peltz Accrued Veterans Benefit Act, would ensure VA accrued pension benefits are released to the surviving family retroactively, eliminate additional obstacles at the VA for a veteran’s child by changing code language from “surviving spouse” to “eligible survivor,” and expand the timeline to include the month of death for when a family can receive the accrued veteran benefits.

“I’m proud to take action on behalf of the Peltz family and all our veteran families to work to cut down on bureaucracy while families are mourning the loss of a loved one and hero,” Stefanik said.

'No' votes criticized

The legislation comes as candidates seeking the Democratic nomination to challenge Stefanik in November have criticized her for voting against three veteran bills this year.

The current 21st Congressional District, as well as the new 21st District, has one of the largest populations of veterans in the state.

Most recently, on March 3, Stefanik voted against legislation to increase health care and disability services for veterans exposed to toxic waste burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The legislation — H.R. 3967 — passed by a vote of 256-174, with 24 Republicans voting in favor and no Democrats voting against it.

Four New York House Republicans — Andrew Garbarino, Long Island; John Katko, Camillus; Tom Reed, Corning; and Nicole Malliotakis, Brooklyn — voted in favor.

“Rather than reach across the aisle to benefit our veteran community, Stefanik once again chooses partisan extremism," said Matt Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official from the town of Saratoga, one of the three Democratic candidates, in a news release.

“The very least that Rep. Stefanik can do is ensure that our veterans have access to the health care and resources they need,” said another candidate, Matt Purtoti, a lawyer from Whitehall, in a news release.

The third candidate is Ezra Watson, a technician from Wilton.

Stefanik said she voted against the legislation because it includes ”left-leaning” elements that are not in similar legislation that she co-sponsored that has already passed the Senate and could quickly become law if the House would pass it.

The bill that Castelli and Putorti support still has to go through the Senate review process.

“I want to send a bill to the president’s desk,” she said.

The bill that Stefanik cosponsored is less costly and would not include disability benefits.

The legislation, HR 6659, had 81 co-sponsors — 79 Republicans and two Democrats, as of Tuesday.

Stefanik has introduced or been an original co-sponsor this session of several veterans issues bills, including legislation to permanently extend a health care transportation program for veterans in “very rural” areas, permanently extend a housing assistance program for “very poor” veterans families, and establish a VA program to use veterans to train service dogs and place the dogs with veterans experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder or depression, according to the Library of Congress government information system.

She co-sponsored legislation to establish counseling centers for veterans enrolling in college.

The bipartisan legislation that she is introducing Wednesday has seven original co-sponsors, including Democrat Tim Ryan of Ohio.

“This is retail politics at its best,” said Charles Peltz. “This transcends parties.”

On New Year’s Eve 2019, Stefanik called to say that she had personally contacted the deputy director of the VA to get the case expedited, Charles Peltz said this week in a telephone interview about the case.

Ernest Peltz died on New Year’s Day in 2020, but at least he had the solace of knowing someone was working on his case, the son said.

“Dad was in and out of consciousness, and I said, ‘Dad, the congresswoman is working on your case.'"

Stefanik said the new legislation is an example of the role of constituent service.

“This came out of the casework that the office did,” she said.

Stefanik said her office has handled 11,000 veteran cases since she took office in 2015.

