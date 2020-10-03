 Skip to main content
Stefanik hosts Queensbury rally, addresses president's COVID-19 diagnosis
Stefanik hosts Queensbury rally, addresses president's COVID-19 diagnosis

Stefanik rally

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, addressed a small group of supporters on Saturday at her campaign headquarters in Queensbury. Stefanik, who is seeking a fourth term, received an endorsement from the Capital District chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police. 

QUEENSBURY — The news that President Donald Trump has tested positive for COVID-19 is proof of just how serious the pandemic is, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik said Saturday.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, addressed a small group of supporters outside her campaign headquarters in Queensbury, where she received an endorsement from the Capital Region chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.

Afterward, she addressed the president’s diagnosis and the impact it could have on the election, which is now just a month away.

“My first thought was hoping the best for the president and the first lady,” Stefanik told reporters after the event. “I also think this is an example of how this virus can impact anyone, including the most secure person in the free world.”

On Friday, Trump announced via Twitter that he and his wife, first lady Melania Trump, had tested positive for COVID-19. The president has since been admitted to Walter Reed military hospital.

White House officials have said the president is doing well, but the Associated Press on Saturday reported the president was given oxygen before being flown to the hospital by helicopter, and his vitals continue to be of concern.

Stefanik, who is part of the president’s re-election campaign in New York, said she has not spoken with the president directly since he was diagnosed, but has been told he is doing well.

She added that she has not had any in-person contact with members from either the president’s administration or campaign in the last 14 days.

“I know the president is working and he’s doing very well right now. He’s active and he’s engaged and he has the best care possible,” Stefanik said.

On Friday, it was revealed that a number of White House officials and members of the president’s campaign tested positive for the virus, along with several Republican senators.

It’s unclear when the president or those around him became infected with the virus, which has killed more than 206,000 Americans and infected millions more.

Stefanik said she undergoes regular COVID screenings and will likely be tested again soon, but did not say when.

“I don’t have any symptoms at this point,” she said. “I will likely get tested again soon.”

She said COVID has disrupted just about every aspect of life, including the campaign trail.

The president, Stefanik said, will likely be relying on his online infrastructure to get the word out about his campaign while he continues to recover.

“I think the president has a unique ability to communicate with the American people and I think his supporters are very strongly behind him, particularly those in our district that I interact with,” she said.

Stefanik rally

Around two dozen supporters of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, attended a small rally at the Stefanik campaign headquarters in Queensbury. Saturday's rally was a stark contrast to a similar rally that took place on Sept. 26 at the Wilton Travel Plaza, where hundreds of supporters, many without masks, did not adhere to social distancing protocols. 

At Saturday’s rally, around two dozen supporters showed up at Stefanik’s campaign headquarters in Queensbury, where the congresswoman, who is seeking a fourth term, boasted about her support for law enforcement.

Stefanik rally

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, receives an endorsement from the Capital District chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police during a small campaign rally in Queensbury on Saturday. From left: Stefanik; Matt Simpson, the Republican nominee for the 114th Assembly District; Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who is running to succeed the retiring Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury in the 45th Senate District; and Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy. 

Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, was also in attendance. Stec is currently running to succeed Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who is retiring at the end of her term this year, in the 45th Senate District.

Republican candidates including Matt Simpson, who is running to fill Stec’s seat in the 114th Assembly District, and Rob Smith, who is running to be the next Warren County Court Judge, also spoke at the rally.

“I believe we need to invest in law enforcement and I will always back the blue,” Stefanik said.

Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy provided her with an endorsement from the Capital Region chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police, in which he is a member.

“The chapter is happy to announce today that we’re going to endorse Congresswoman Stefanik,” Murphy said.

Everyone in attendance had their temperatures checked before being allowed to enter, and markings were laid out on the ground informing people where to stand. The small crowd wore masks, adhered to social distancing protocols, and quickly dispersed following the event.  

Saturday’s rally was a stark contrast to a similar event hosted by Stefanik on Sept. 26 at the Wilton Travel Plaza in Gansevoort, where hundreds turned out, many without masks, and largely ignored social distancing protocols.

Asked what prompted the changes, Stefanik said her campaign recommends everyone follow CDC coronavirus guidelines and that her staff continues to prioritize the health and safety of its supporters.

“Just like every small business and organization has adjusted to this new reality, we will continue to prioritize health and safety,” she said.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George.

