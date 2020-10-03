Stefanik hosts Queensbury rally, addresses president's COVID-19 diagnosis

She added that she has not had any in-person contact with members from either the president’s administration or campaign in the last 14 days.

“I know the president is working and he’s doing very well right now. He’s active and he’s engaged and he has the best care possible,” Stefanik said.

On Friday, it was revealed that a number of White House officials and members of the president’s campaign tested positive for the virus, along with several Republican senators.

On Friday, it was revealed that a number of White House officials and members of the president's campaign tested positive for the virus, along with several Republican senators.

It’s unclear when the president or those around him became infected with the virus, which has killed more than 206,000 Americans and infected millions more.

Stefanik said she undergoes regular COVID screenings and will likely be tested again soon, but did not say when.

“I don’t have any symptoms at this point,” she said. “I will likely get tested again soon.”

She said COVID has disrupted just about every aspect of life, including the campaign trail.

The president, Stefanik said, will likely be relying on his online infrastructure to get the word out about his campaign while he continues to recover.