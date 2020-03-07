Stefanik hosts FEMA assistance workshop for firefighters

POTSDAM — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, hosted a FEMA Assistance to Firefighter Grant application workshop Friday at St. Lawrence County’s George E. Briggs Fire Training Facility.

About 15 firefighters attended the workshop along with members of the Sheriff’s Office.

Stefanik explained that she hosts these workshops on an annual basis across the 21st Congressional District.

“As we know, we need this funding in this region,” Stefanik said. “I know that all of our fire departments work incredibly hard every single day, 365 days a year, answering hundreds of calls throughout the year whether it is below freezing or in the hot summer.”

The workshops, she said, are intended to help make locally written grants successful.

Stefanik took a moment to take a few questions from media.

Stefanik said she was against any closure of local prisons.

“They are a really important part of our job opportunities in St. Lawrence County,” she said. “We work very closely with our state senators and state assemblymen and women to make sure that Albany understands the importance of these facilities.”