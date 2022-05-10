Stefanik endorses Palin in U.S. House race

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, is backing conservative icon Sarah Palin over “Santa Claus” and a host of other candidates of myriad political persuasions in the special election to fill Alaska's one House seat.

The seat was left vacant after the recent death of longtime Republican Don Young.

Stefanik, on Monday, through her E-PAC political action committee, announced new endorsements of Palin and three other Republican House candidates.

Palin, a former Alaska governor, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and conservative author, is attempting a political comeback, as the House seat is open for the first time in 49 years.

Several conservatives are among the 48 candidates in the non-partisan primary, which national news outlets report has created a rift between national conservative leaders, who favor Palin, and Alaska Republicans, who say Palin is past her political prime.

Former President Donald Trump also has endorsed Palin.

Ballots were mailed out April 27, and are due to be returned by June 11, according to the Alaska Division of Elections.

The top four candidates will compete in an August “ranked voting” runoff, in which voters rank their order of preference for each of the four candidates.

The winner will serve until the end of the year.

Palin also is seeking the Republican nomination to run for a full two-year term, which will be on the ballot in November.

Another candidate who has drawn national attention in the race is “Santa Claus,” the legal name of a two-term councilman and mayor pro tem in the city of North Pole.

The candidacy of the 74-year-old Santa Claus has drawn attention because of his name, his flowing white whiskers and facial appearance that resemble the jolly elf of Christmas lore, and because of his non-conventional campaign style.

Santa Claus, a self-described “Democratic Socialist,” has pledged not to accept any campaign contributions.

The housing and health care activist legally changed his name to Santa Claus in 2005 at Lake Tahoe, after a period of prayer, according newsnationnow.com, an internet news site.

Palin was one of four House candidates that Stefanik, through E-PAC, announced endorsements for on Monday, three of which are running in upcoming Republican primaries.

The others are Catalina Loff of Illinois, one of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Bill Foster; Jennifer-Ruth Green, who won a May 3 Republican primary in Indiana to challenge incumbent Democrat Frank Mrvan; and Caroline Serrano, one of three Republicans seeking the Republican nomination in Nevada to challenge incumbent Democrat Dina Titus.

In all, E-PAC has now endorsed 22 female candidates, including Republican Liz Joy, who is challenging Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam.

E-PAC has recognized four other “Women to Watch” who have not yet qualified for full endorsement status.

So far this election cycle, Stefanik has raised and contributed $700,000 to female candidates, either through E-PAC or through WinRed, an internet fundraising system that Stefanik developed, according to a news release.

Stefanik has separately endorsed, and transferred money from her regular campaign fund to, a number of male Republican House, Senate and gubernatorial candidates.

Maury Thompson covered local government and politics for The Post-Star for 21 years before he retired in 2017. He continues to follow regional politics as a freelance writer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0