Stefanik endorsed by 66 Washington County officials

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been endorsed by 66 Washington County elected officials in her bid for re-election.

“No other candidate supports our small businesses, farms, and Second Amendment rights more than Elise Stefanik," said Samuel Hall, the Republican chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors, in a news release. "She is always accessible and really listens and works as a partner to deliver results for folks across Washington County.”

“During the COVID-19 scare, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik ensured that her constituents and their small businesses would be able to stay open and continue to support our local economy,” said Granville Supervisor Matt Hicks.

Stefanik is seeking her fourth term and running against Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb.

