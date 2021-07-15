Stefanik encourages vaccine, hears from business leaders

“If you go back to last year, the Republicans wanted to wind it down at the end of the year,” Stefanik said. “That was punted and included in a partisan package that House Democrats passed to continue to extend it. They may very well extend it again.”

Jeff Mead, general manager of Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls, said if the benefits are extended, it would spell trouble for the arena, which was forced to furlough its staff at the onset of the pandemic.

“When you mention that the extra unemployment may be continue past September, that’s certainly concerning for us because we ramp up right after Labor Day,” he said. “We really have no employees right now that can operate our events and food and beverage.”

Mead added if the arena is unable to operate, the impacts would be felt throughout the Glens Falls region because arena events bring scores of people into the downtown area.

Other businesses said they’ve struggled to offer competitive raises and are concerned about losing their current workers to higher-paying jobs.