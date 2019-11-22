{{featured_button_text}}
Elise Stefanik in Kingsbury

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, listens to questions during the "Coffee with your Congresswoman" forum held Oct. 11 at the Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Company's headquarters. She appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity on Thursday night to drum up campaign fundraising.

 Gwendolyn Craig file photo, gcraig@poststar.com

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik was on Fox News Thursday night with Sean Hannity and House Republican Whip Steve Scalise to talk about the impeachment hearings she has been a part of, saying the process has been unfair but that the Democrats’ case is “crumbling,” and to ask for donations in her 2020 race against Democrat Tedra Cobb.

Hannity said, although he had not known much about Stefanik going into the hearings, he said she did a “phenomenal job.”

“Because I’ve been such an outspoken advocate for the facts I have been attacked by the Hollywood left who have dumped millions into supporting my far-left Democratic opponent,” Stefanik said.

She said she needs support and plugged the website fightschiff.com, which redirects to a WinRed donation page for Stefanik’s re-election campaign.

Around 30 minutes later, Stefanik tweeted that she had raised $250,000 in the first 15 minutes after the live interview.

“Congresswoman you had a very — well, now famous — exchange with the congenital liar running this Schiff-show,” Hannity said, referring to House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

He said the witnesses she had requested had not been granted from “up on high on Schiff mountain.”

Stefanik reiterated that she was the first member of Congress who asked when Schiff talked to the whistleblower and that she was ridiculed by the mainstream media. She said it is now clear that the whistleblower coordinated with Schiff’s staff.

Schiff has said that he does not know the identity of the whistleblower.

“The one witness that Adam Schiff won’t call is the whistleblower,” Stefanik said.

But she named another witness Schiff won’t call: Hunter Biden.

She said though the Democrat-led House has run a “partisan, unfair process,” she hopes the Republican-led Senate will lead a “fair process,” by calling Schiff, the whistleblower and Biden to testify.

Hannity ended by calling Stefanik “Congresswoman Suponic.”

