Stefanik, Cobb face off in fiery first debate

“I have been really consistent in saying I support a Medicare public option,” she said. “I understand what Elise Stefanik said, but I have spend 30 years working in health care and expanding access to health care — that has been my life’s passion.”

Cobb criticized Stefanik for her votes to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which Stefanik interrupted to say were votes “for better health care.” The candidates argued over one another for a few seconds before the moderator was able to regain control of the conversation.

Cobb was then asked about another position she appears to have changed her views on. During the 2018 election, a video was released showing Cobb, in a conversation with young supporters, saying while she believes assault weapons should be banned, she could not publicly call for that without destroying her chances of winning. Cobb responded by saying she does not support an assault weapons ban, but does support other gun control measures, including universal background checks, an end to the “gun show loophole,” as well as universal background checks as part of the pistol permitting process.

When asked further questions on the issue of her changing views, Cobb said she’s learned since her last run for office, and has always sought to be more informed on the issues she’s been trusted to legislate on.