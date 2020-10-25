Stefanik, Cobb discuss visions for national security, veterans' services

Ms. Cobb, like Rep. Stefanik, said locally, military families continue to face issues with professional licenses, and she would like to see reciprocity between states on recognizing those professional licenses, at least for military families.

She said she would also like to see a special consideration given to the children of military families in schools.

“Children are often moving to several different school districts every two years, and we want to make sure that children get the right credit for their education, so when they are here they can quickly get into the school system and get up to speed,” she said.

Ms. Cobb also said she would like to see more support for newly discharged veterans. She talked about how a friend of hers served in the military, using helicopters to move supplies and overseeing staff who did the same. She said when her friend went to apply for jobs in the civilian world, their skills from the military were not seen as valuable.

“I think what happens is that civilians look at the military as something other,” she said. “The skills that people have when they leave the military, and look for jobs ... they have transferable skills, but the civilian populations and people hiring don’t often see that.”