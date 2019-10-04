U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik has signed a resolution to condemn and censure U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee she sits on, and has called for him to step down as the chair for his handling of a whistleblower report and actions during a HIC hearing about that whistleblower complaint.
The whistleblower complaint about a phone conversation President Donald Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has sparked Congress to begin an impeachment inquiry.
It was revealed Wednesday that the whistleblower approached an HIC aide with their complaint before filing it with the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community, and that aide relayed some of the details to Schiff, D-Calif., who was not told the identity of the whistleblower.
In a tweet from her personal Twitter, Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, linked to a question she posed last week, wondering if Schiff had access to the complaint earlier than the HIC and why he did not immediately share it. She was upset that he had not shared the information with his committee and called for him to step down as the chair.
“(H)e manipulated this information & played partisan political games,” Stefanik wrote.
She was not available Thursday to explain how she thought the information was manipulated or what partisan political games she was referring to.
Shortly after that, on her congressional Twitter account, she stated that she had signed the resolution to condemn and censure Schiff, and again called for him to step down.
“He has made a mockery of our Committee and should step down as Chairman,” Stefanik wrote.
The resolution, introduced by U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., has to do with Schiff performing a hypothetical phone call between Trump and Zelensky at the start of a Sept. 26 HIC hearing with Inspector General of the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson.
Schiff’s dialogue shows the president offering a quid pro quo, which the memo does not show.
Stefanik said that Schiff was “manufacturing false dialogue” and that she was concerned with the “Chairman’s increasingly reckless behavior.”
While at the hearing Schiff said he was trying to communicate “the essence” of Trump’s phone call, a memo of the conversation had been released the day before which he did not quote from at the time.
The resolution Stefanik signed says Schiff’s actions “misled the American people, bring disrepute upon the House of Representatives, and make a mockery of the impeachment process.”
The resolution also erroneously calls the written record of the phone call a transcript. It is a memo and comes with a caution that, “A Memorandum of a Telephone Conversation … is not a verbatim transcript of a discussion.”
In March, Stefanik and the other eight Republican members of the committee signed a letter calling for Schiff’s resignation.
Tedra Cobb, who is running against Stefanik for New York’s 21st District Congressional seat in 2020 issued a statement on Stefanik and the whistleblower complaint.
“It’s disappointing that Congresswoman Stefanik is politicizing a grave matter of national security,” Cobb wrote in a statement. “Instead of upholding her constitutional duty to the country and her constituents, she has used this crisis to raise money and advance her political career. For the sake of the country, Elise Stefanik and all members of Congress should stop playing political games and focus on finding the facts about the whistleblower complaint.
