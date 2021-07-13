Stefanik brings in $1.5 million in contributions during second quarter

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, on Tuesday announced that she has raised nearly $1.5 million in donations in the second quarter of the year for her reelection campaign.

The Elise For Congress fund has raised $1.247 million. There were more than 42,000 donations including more than 25,000 individual donors — 10,000 of which were first-time donors. The average donation was $29, according to a news release.

A separate Elise Victory Fund raised $269,400 in the second quarter.

Stefanik has about $2.1 million in the bank, which the campaign pointed out is 10 times more than all of her opponents combined.

Matt Putorti, of Whitehall, and Wilton resident Ezra Watson are vying for the Democratic nomination. Lonny Koons, of Carthage, is challenging Stefanik in the Republican primary.

E-PAC, Stefanik’s political action committee dedicated to electing more women Republicans to Congress, raised $116,249 in the second quarter and has over $300,000 on hand. It donated $45,000 to candidates.