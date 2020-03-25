Stefanik blasts China over pandemic

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik wants China to pay the U.S. and other nations for the impact of the coronavirus which originated in its country and spread throughout the world, and which Stefanik says could have been largely prevented.

Stefanik introduced a resolution Tuesday calling for an international investigation into a cover-up of the early spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Health officials in the Chinese City of Wuhan were warned about the coronavirus as early as Dec. 27, but its government has been criticized for not issuing public warnings soon enough.

Two doctors in Wuhan, Ai Fen and Li Wenliang, took to the social media app WeChat on Dec. 30 to warn the public about the new virus, but were both reprimanded for “spreading rumors.” After Li died from COVID-19 on Feb. 7 public outrage led the Chinese Communist party to conduct a report exonerating him.

A study by the University of Southampton states that had the country seriously intervened three weeks earlier than it did it could have caused a 95% reduction in cases.