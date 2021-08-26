Stefanik: Biden has 'blood on his hands'

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday said President Joseph Biden is unfit to serve in the wake of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed a dozen U.S. service members.
Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been critical of the Biden administration's Afghanistan withdrawal since the country's government was overrun by the Taliban earlier this month.
More than 80,000 Afghans and U.S. citizens have been evacuated from the country, but scores more are still flooding the airport in the hopes of escaping Taliban rule.
On Thursday, Stefanik said the president "has blood on his hands" and said his "weak and incompetent leadership" is what led to the national security and humanitarian crisis unfolding in the country.
"The buck stops with the president of the United States. Joe Biden has blood on his hands. This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden's weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be commander-in-chief," she said in a statement.
At least 72 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded when a pair of suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds gathered outside the airport in the hopes of being evacuated.
Eleven Marines and one Navy medic were killed during the attack and at least 12 service members were wounded, according U.S. officials. They warned that the loss of life is likely to grow.
The attack was believed to be carried out by the Islamic State group. The IS affiliate in Afghanistan is more radical than the Taliban.
Western officials had warned of a major attack ahead of the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline.
In a statement, Stefanik said her heart is with those impacted by the attack and their families.
"Our hearts break across the country for the brave service members who made the ultimate sacrifice," she said. "Their families are facing unimaginable news today. Please pray for them."
Locally, state Sen. Daphne Jordan, R-Halfmoon, issued a statement of her own asking for prayers for those killed.
"Please keep these courageous American patriots, and their families, in your prayers," she said in a statement. "And please pray for the safety of our servicemen and servicewomen and the safe return of all Americans and our allies."
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.