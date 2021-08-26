Stefanik: Biden has 'blood on his hands'

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Thursday said President Joseph Biden is unfit to serve in the wake of the terrorist attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan that killed a dozen U.S. service members.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, has been critical of the Biden administration's Afghanistan withdrawal since the country's government was overrun by the Taliban earlier this month.

More than 80,000 Afghans and U.S. citizens have been evacuated from the country, but scores more are still flooding the airport in the hopes of escaping Taliban rule.

On Thursday, Stefanik said the president "has blood on his hands" and said his "weak and incompetent leadership" is what led to the national security and humanitarian crisis unfolding in the country.

"The buck stops with the president of the United States. Joe Biden has blood on his hands. This horrific national security and humanitarian disaster is solely the result of Joe Biden's weak and incompetent leadership. He is unfit to be commander-in-chief," she said in a statement.

At least 72 people were killed and more than 100 were wounded when a pair of suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds gathered outside the airport in the hopes of being evacuated.