Stefanik backs Trump attack on NYC

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik said on Tuesday she supports President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice’s plan to cut federal funding from New York City; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington, three cities the Justice Department designated as “anarchist jurisdictions” earlier this month.
U.S. Attorney General William Barr said if these cities do not spend as much money on their police departments as the federal government dictates, their federal grants will be withdrawn. The Trump administration has said it will not reduce funding for law enforcement in those cities but will eliminate other funding.
The singling-out of these three cities is a response to city council votes to cut police spending and use those funds on other government programs. The cities also refused intervention by the National Guard during Black Lives Matter protests after police killings of unarmed Black people earlier this summer. Also, some district attorneys have refused to prosecute protesters for disorderly conduct and unlawful assembly.
Two months ago, the New York City Council approved a budget that cut $1 billion of the police department’s $6 billion annual budget.
In a memo to Barr, Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought wrote the “anarchist jurisdiction” title is justified, because the cities “permitted violence and the destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract these criminal activities.”
Stefanik support
“Has he overstepped his bounds?” Fox TV host Brian Kilmeade asked Stefanik Tuesday morning, regarding Trump.
“No,” said the Republican congresswoman from Schuylerville, who represents the 21st District in northeastern N.Y. “We have seen the lawlessness in New York City.”
Stefanik said the city is “slashing support and funding for law enforcement” while shootings, rioting and looting “skyrocket.”
“The president has every right, and the Department of Justice should make sure that our cities are investing in our law enforcement,” Stefanik said.
The federal government should support only those cities that are “holding up their end of the bargain” and support law enforcement, she said.
Her Democratic opponent, Tedra Cobb of Canton, who is running against Stefanik in the Nov. 3 election, responded.
“Elise Stefanik will do anything to distract from the job she is supposed to be doing — protecting health care coverage for people, especially those with pre-existing conditions, and standing up for our troops around the world,” Cobb wrote in an email.
Bad news for New York
New York City residents have pushed back. A New York Daily News article had residents depicting life as normal, community groups helping neighbors and a general anger at the designation.
While crime as a whole is down this summer, some violent crime is up. Crime in the city as a whole has declined dramatically since the early 1990s. This summer, fewer rape and grand larceny cases have been reported but more shootings and murders.
In New York City, 242 shootings took place in August, more than double the figure for August 2019, according to the New York Times.
Police have blamed the increase on being spread thin while policing anti-police-brutality protests this summer. On Saturday, police arrested 86 protesters who blocked traffic in Times Square. They were protesting because of reports from the Associated Press that Immigration and Customs Enforcement performed unconsensual and unnecessary hysterectomies on women in its facilities.
The amount of money to be withdrawn from these cities is not yet clear, but will likely be known by the end of the month.
New York City receives around $7.7 billion in federal grants annually, or around 9% of its budget.
State Attorney General Letitia James vowed to oppose the effort to slash the city's funding. She said Trump is “using the last few months of his presidency to sow more chaos, more hatred, and more fear,” and the plan “hypocritically lays the groundwork to defund New York.”
