Stefanik backs Trump attack on NYC

While crime as a whole is down this summer, some violent crime is up. Crime in the city as a whole has declined dramatically since the early 1990s. This summer, fewer rape and grand larceny cases have been reported but more shootings and murders.

In New York City, 242 shootings took place in August, more than double the figure for August 2019, according to the New York Times.

Police have blamed the increase on being spread thin while policing anti-police-brutality protests this summer. On Saturday, police arrested 86 protesters who blocked traffic in Times Square. They were protesting because of reports from the Associated Press that Immigration and Customs Enforcement performed unconsensual and unnecessary hysterectomies on women in its facilities.

The amount of money to be withdrawn from these cities is not yet clear, but will likely be known by the end of the month.

New York City receives around $7.7 billion in federal grants annually, or around 9% of its budget.

State Attorney General Letitia James vowed to oppose the effort to slash the city's funding. She said Trump is “using the last few months of his presidency to sow more chaos, more hatred, and more fear,” and the plan “hypocritically lays the groundwork to defund New York.”

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 6