Stefanik ‘Backs the Blue’ during visit to Watertown

When asked if he supports the Black Lives Matter movement, Mr. Langworthy said he believes that all lives matter.

“I think that Black lives matter, I think that all lives matter,” he said. “I think that we need to have a culture where we put human life above all, where we’re all working to make sure that violence is put aside.”

Rep. Stefanik, who spoke at the conference after spending the morning touring the Jefferson-Lewis BOCES building to see part of its $20 million renovation project, echoed Mr. Langworthy’s sentiments, and said she’s the only candidate in the NY-21 House race who supports police and “backs the blue.”

“My opponent has a record of smearing law enforcement. She wants to defund the police,” Rep. Stefanik said. “She has sided with the rioters and looters, and has run negative digital ads smearing our hard working law enforcement. Her top supporters, her donors and her top campaign allies and staff are vocally calling to defund and even abolish our police departments entirely.”

Tedra Cobb, Rep. Stefanik’s Democratic opponent, said in an interview Tuesday she does not support defunding the police, but does support reforming police practices.