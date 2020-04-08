Stefanik approves 'walk-back' of ventilator redeployment

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

PLATTSBURGH — Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voiced her support for a plan that would allow for the voluntary redeployment of ventilators and other machines to high-need hospitals as they respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The congresswoman described the plan, announced by the Hospital Association of New York State (HANYS) Monday, as a “walk-back” by Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office.

On Friday, Cuomo had announced plans to sign an executive order that would allow the state to seize and redeploy excess ventilators and personal protective equipment from health care facilities not currently using them.

The governor had said he would use the National Guard to collect the equipment, and hospitals were informed that as much as 20 percent of their unused ventilators could be redeployed.

Stefanik came out hard and fast against that proposal, calling for transparency on how it would be implemented and prioritization of upstate New York’s needs.

An executive order Cuomo issued Tuesday made no mention of using the National Guard or a required percentage of ventilators, and said the state Department of Health may shift such items not currently needed by a health care facility in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.