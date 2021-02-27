Stefanik again calls on Cuomo to resign following second sexual harassment allegation

She had voiced her concerns to her supervisors prior to leaving the administration, the paper reported.

In a statement, Cuomo said Bennett has every right to speak out, but denied ever making any advances towards her. He asked New Yorkers to withhold judgement, adding he is authorizing a "thorough and outside review" of the allegations.

"Ms. Bennett was a hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID. She has every right to speak out,” the statement reads.

“When she came to me and opened up about being a sexual assault survivor and how it shaped her and her ongoing efforts to create an organization that empowered her voice to help other survivors, I tried to be supportive and helpful.”

He added: “Ms. Bennett's initial impression was right: I was trying to be a mentor to her. I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate. The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported.”