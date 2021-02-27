Stefanik again calls on Cuomo to resign following second sexual harassment allegation

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, again called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign on Saturday after a second former female aide accused the governor of sexual harassment.
The former aide, Charlotte Bennett, told the New York Times that she repeatedly felt uncomfortable around Cuomo shortly after she began working for the administration in 2019 in a story that was published Saturday evening.
The 25-year-old woman, who served as a health policy advisor until leaving the administration in November, told the newspaper that the governor never tried to touch her, but asked her inappropriate questions regarding her sex life, including whether she thought age makes a difference in a relationship.
Bennett told the Times she looked at the governor as mentor, but her view of their relationship changed after a May 15 meeting, where Cuomo asked if she was "involved with other members of the governor's staff," the newspaper reported.
Cuomo, Bennett told the Times, seemed fixated on a story involving a past sexual assault she had shared with him.
“Anything before it I now see differently,” she told the paper.
She had voiced her concerns to her supervisors prior to leaving the administration, the paper reported.
In a statement, Cuomo said Bennett has every right to speak out, but denied ever making any advances towards her. He asked New Yorkers to withhold judgement, adding he is authorizing a "thorough and outside review" of the allegations.
"Ms. Bennett was a hardworking and valued member of our team during COVID. She has every right to speak out,” the statement reads.
“When she came to me and opened up about being a sexual assault survivor and how it shaped her and her ongoing efforts to create an organization that empowered her voice to help other survivors, I tried to be supportive and helpful.”
He added: “Ms. Bennett's initial impression was right: I was trying to be a mentor to her. I never made advances toward Ms. Bennett nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate. The last thing I would ever have wanted was to make her feel any of the things that are being reported.”
But Stefanik released a statement of her own minutes after the story was published, calling Cuomo a “criminal sexual predator” and demanding that he resign.
“It takes bravery and courage for victims to come forward with their horrific experiences facing sexual harassment, sexual grooming, and sexual abuse from Gov. Cuomo. Governor Cuomo is a criminal sexual predator and he must immediately resign,” the statement reads.
“I was one of the first and one of the only elected officials to call on the governor to resign on Dec 14. Today, it’s time for other New York state leaders to grow a spine. The New York Times article recounting Gov. Cuomo’s sickening workplace sexual harassment and grooming of Ms. Bennett is so horrific it makes your skin crawl."
This is the second sexual harassment accusation made against Cuomo.
On Wednesday, another former aide, Lindsey Boylan, wrote a lengthy blog post detailing how Cuomo allegedly sexually harassed her during her time with the administration, including an incident where the governor allegedly kissed her on the lips.
Boylan, who served as a deputy secretary for economic development within the administration, first accused the governor of harassment on Twitter last December, but had never detailed her story until this past week.
Legislative leaders from across the state's political spectrum called accusations “disturbing” and said an independent investigation must be conducted.
"The continued allegations are deeply disturbing and concerning. The behavior described has no place in the workplace. A truly independent investigation must begin,” Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, D-Yonkers, said in a statement.
At least two Democratic state lawmakers called on the governor the resign on Twitter, including Sen. Alessandra Biaggi from the Bronx and Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou from Manhattan.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, D-Bronx, also called for an independent investigation.
"As I previously stated, all allegations of harassment must be taken seriously. A truly independent investigation is warranted," he said in a statement.
Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, said he would be convening members of his conference to discuss the accusation on Sunday, and called for a special prosecutor to investigate the governor.
“The latest allegations about Gov. Cuomo’s conduct are incredibly disturbing. The review suggested by someone handpicked by the governor himself, is an outrageous, completely unacceptable idea,” the statement reads.
“We need a truly independent investigation, which is why I continue to support the calls of my colleagues for a special prosecutor appointed by the attorney general.”
Locally, Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who has called for the governor the be investigated, shared a link to the story on his Facebook page.
“March is Women’s History Month. Maybe Lt. Gov Kathy Hochul will be making history...,” he wrote.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.