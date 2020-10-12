Stefanik accuses Cobb of aligning with group calling for Trump’s death

“We are not an arm of the Cobb campaign, no,” Abendroth said.

The AVC hosted a “Meet the Candidates” event Saturday in Saranac Lake with Cobb, as well as Claudia Braymer, the Democratic candidate in the race for New York’s 114th Assembly District, and Lindy Ellis, a Democratic Franklin County legislator running for re-election.

In a press release sent the day before the event, Stefanik campaign spokesperson Maddie Anderson called on Cobb to immediately cancel her appearance at the event and reiterated the call for Cobb to disavow the AVC endorsement and distance herself from the organization.

“Anything less is a slap in the face to the overwhelming majority of North Country voters who chose Donald Trump as their president,” Anderson said.

A spokesperson for the Cobb campaign confirmed Monday that AVC is not a regional headquarters nor official arm of the campaign. Cobb herself said in a statement that she does not agree with the statements made in the Enterprise’s report and called on Stefanik and her campaign to run a “clean campaign” for the rest of this year’s election.