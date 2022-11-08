Stec defeats Lapper in midterm election

State Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, declared himself as the winner of the 2022 45th Senate District race with only 154 of 224 Senate districts reporting totals as of 11 p.m. Tuesday.

He delivered a victory speech for his unofficial win at The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls and had roughly 52% of the vote as of press time.

In speaking to supporters, Stec said he believes the win represents the North Country rejecting the policies of Albany including high spending and denying the crime problem, which he said Democratic policies have helped create.

He predicted that some of those colleagues would be “packing their bags” by the end of the night.

Stec ran against Democratic challenger Jean Lapper, a certified public accountant and small business financial adviser from Queensbury. He was first elected state senator in 2020 and campaigned for providing stronger support for farmers, better broadband and cellphone service, and proposing initiatives to help the economy recover from the pandemic.

Lapper’s husband, Peter, commented on her campaign work Tuesday night, calling it the highlight of the election, while at The Park Theater in Glens Falls, where Democrats gathered on election night.

“Jean is a the right person for the position, because I have watched her in business and in service through volunteering and she has compassion for the people, which is what we need most right now,” he said.

The 45th District includes all of Warren, Essex, Clinton and Franklin counties, from Hudson Falls north in Washington County, a portion of St. Lawrence County, and a sliver of Hamilton County.

Five of six counties provided information regarding absentee ballots. At least 10,399 were mailed out, of which 7,688 had been returned as of Monday morning.

As of press time, the 44th Senate District and 43rd Senate District race results were not final. Republican state Sen. James Tedisco ran against Democratic challenger Michelle Ostrelich in the 44th District, and in the 43rd District, Assemblyman Jake Ashby, a Republican, ran against Democrat Andrea Smyth.

The 44th District includes all of Saratoga County and the city of Schenectady and town of Niskayuna in Schenectady County. Saratoga County had counted 4,911 absentee ballots that had been returned as of Monday morning.

The 43rd District includes Rensselaer County and portions of Washington and Albany counties. In Washington County, the district includes from Fort Edward south to the Rensselaer County line.

All counties reported their absentee ballots, with 10,036 mailed out, of which 7,122 had been returned as of Monday morning.