Steamship company owner expresses concerns about Americade block party

LAKE GEORGE — The owner of the Lake George Steamship Co. says the Americade block party that shut down a portion of Beach Road hurt her business by preventing customers and even employees from getting to it.
The block party, which featured live bands, shut down one lane of Beach Road and diverted traffic last June during the annual motorcycle rally.
Americade organizers started the block party in 2018 on Canada Street. Complaints from local merchants that the event hurt business led to the village rejecting a request to close Canada Street for the second year in 2019.
Instead, the event was moved to Beach Road, where the westbound lane could be blocked off.
Patricia Dow of the Lake George Steamship Co. told the Village Board on Monday that people assigned to monitor the roadblock had made it difficult for customers to get to the steamship company's property.
“It’s very frustrating, because our own employees were being turned away,” he said.
The stage used for musical performances was in a bad spot, she said. Motorcycles were spilling off the designated property and down the street so people could see the show.
“There were motorcycles in front of our ticket office. It was very confusing,” she said.
“It’s difficult to control all of the people and where they’re going to park their motorcycle and where they’re going to stand,” she added.
Dow suggested there be more signs directing people where to go. People who were coming out of West Brook Road onto Beach Road had no choice but turn south, and that created traffic tie-ups.
The steamship business was disrupted, she said.
“We just want to be included in the planning,” she said.
She said the village could post signs that say Beach Road will be closed after the steamboat pier.
Mayor Robert Blais said Americade organizer Christian Dutcher was unable to come to the meeting, but he would attend the board’s next regular meeting.
Dutcher wants to be back on Beach Road.
Blais said Dutcher has told him the block party brings more people into the village for the event.
“He doesn’t want to keep moving from place to place,” Blais said.
Blais suggested a couple alternatives to Beach Road that he thinks would work, including a spot east of West Brook Road in front of Battlefield Park.
“You’ve got the whole field for the spillover to go on,” he said.
Or, Blais said, the party could be staged on the crest of Canada Street near the Lobster Pot. Blais believes the stage could be set up facing north in front of the Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center.
Guests of the restaurants could watch the concert while eating outdoors, and people could also sit on the lawn of the Fort William Henry as they often do for outdoor events, Blais said.
The next meeting is on Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m.
Dutcher did not return a message seeking comment.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.