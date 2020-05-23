Steak on a paper plate? Restaurants consider whatever it takes

Sticking with takeout

Push your chair back in a local restaurant pre-pandemic and you were likely to bump into the person seated at a table behind you or at least block the aisle where waiters were squeezing through.

Now, with the 6-foot separation rules, restaurants will have to reduce their capacities, which could make reopening a questionable step, financially.

Managers at a couple of downtown Glens Falls restaurants said it wouldn't be worth it for them to reopen if they had to reduce their capacity by as much as 50 percent, and they didn't want to offer customers a compromised experience.

"With a restaurant, you want to fill to capacity and empty out two or two and a half times a night," said Brian Kozelouzek, general manager of Siam Thai Sushi on Maple Street. "If you know ahead of time, you can't do that, it's not practical.

"Once somebody is in the door, you don't want to rush them," he said. "It's easier to ensure a good experience for everyone by serving delicious takeout."

Although they're grateful for steady takeout business during the shutdown, the restaurant has had to cut down its staff, especially in the front of the house, which has gone from a dozen people to one full-time and two part-time.