Staying at home but still connected

Keeping a connection

People in various sorts of groups, from book clubs to art classes to support groups, are staying connected through the telephone or more modern technology that allows us to see as well as hear each other, without risk of spreading infection.

On Thursday, Keri Dudek, assistant educator for The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, led a group of preschoolers in an online yoga class as part of her Tour for Tots class.

Before the pandemic, they would look at artwork, and she would read them a story that connected to the art. Copyright rules prohibit her from reading stories over video, so instead she has been recommending books to the children and their parents and looking at and talking about artworks. Or doing yoga.

"We can share and communicate online, but we also want to give people opportunities to get off screens and create. A lot of the art lessons are outside, so they don't have to feel tied to the computer," she said.

Dudek also has continued her Wednesday class — Artful Afternoons, for all ages — and is a leader of the museum's reading group, in which books are selected that have some tie to the Hyde's current exhibit.