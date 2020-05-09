Staying at home but still connected

Local members of Alcoholics Anonymous are still supporting each other, even without handshakes or hugs.
"Some would prefer face to face, but you take what you can get," said the public information chairwoman for the Glens Falls area district, who was (of course) remaining anonymous.
About 28 meetings are being held in the district, using online meeting software such as Zoom, and they're going well, she said.
"We started almost immediately when the churches started closing," she said. Many AA meetings are held in basements or other rooms in churches.
Virtual meetings sometimes get a larger attendance than in-person meetings, because people can join from any location.
"Most meetings usually would have about 25 people. Now we can have more than 100," she said.
Doug, a longtime AA member from South Glens Falls, has not been able to go to online meetings, but his sobriety is so ingrained, the lack of support hasn't been a problem, he said.
"I have my routine — prayers and stuff," he said.
The lack of human contact might be a problem for new members, he said: "Meetings are a must in the early days." But phone calls to sponsors (every new member gets a more experienced sponsor) can fill that void.
"I'm sure people are calling their sponsors, probably every day," he said.
Keeping a connection
People in various sorts of groups, from book clubs to art classes to support groups, are staying connected through the telephone or more modern technology that allows us to see as well as hear each other, without risk of spreading infection.
On Thursday, Keri Dudek, assistant educator for The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls, led a group of preschoolers in an online yoga class as part of her Tour for Tots class.
Before the pandemic, they would look at artwork, and she would read them a story that connected to the art. Copyright rules prohibit her from reading stories over video, so instead she has been recommending books to the children and their parents and looking at and talking about artworks. Or doing yoga.
"We can share and communicate online, but we also want to give people opportunities to get off screens and create. A lot of the art lessons are outside, so they don't have to feel tied to the computer," she said.
Dudek also has continued her Wednesday class — Artful Afternoons, for all ages — and is a leader of the museum's reading group, in which books are selected that have some tie to the Hyde's current exhibit.
Jonathan Canning, the museum's director of curatorial affairs and programming, has done a blog post on the current exhibition — "Images of the People: Russian Lacquer Painting" — and the staff has put together videos on it.
Jenny Hutchinson, the curator for education, runs creative challenges on Facebook — the latest was asking people to respond artistically to a Grace Hartigan painting ("White") from the museum's collection. The staff also runs another game on Facebook — "Fill the Frame" — where they put up an empty picture frame and provide clues for participants to guess which artwork goes inside.
Meanwhile, Canning has been busy with final judging for the annual high school juried art show, which attracts hundreds of submissions from area teenagers, whittled down to a final 100 for the exhibition. That show, and the awards given to a handful of teens each year, will for the first time be unveiled online this year.
The sound of music
Last Wednesday evening on the Golden Era Recorded Music project — direct from Sally Strasser's living room on Cherry Street in Glens Falls — the playlist included Vido Musso, an American saxophonist; the Beatles (an early album and a late one); a British comedy interlude; a couple of unlikely Bob Dylan interpreters; ancient Greek music reconstructed from a scrap of papyrus; a song by Fritz Wunderlich and a piece by Mozart.
All of it had been recorded on vinyl LP's and was played on high quality audio equipment, including speakers of Strasser's own making, and broadcast through the magic of modern software to other music-lovers in the local area and outside it.
Strasser, 72, has been acquiring vinyl records for more than 50 years from what she calls "the golden era" — 1948-1988, the heyday of the 33 1/3 LP.
She has about 10,000 records in her collection, with music from many genres in many parts of the world, from which she makes an idiosyncratic selection for the weekly listening sessions.
Prior to the pandemic, the gatherings were held in her shop on Glens Falls' Thomson Avenue. Now they're held online with help from the Zoom app, a compromise for someone dedicated to reproducing as nearly as possible the live music experience.
"It's the supreme and absolute best way to play recorded music," Strasser said, of vinyl LP's. "It's far superior to anything digital. It's a superior technology."
Also, the 50 years after World War II was a "golden era" for recorded music "because great number of superb artists trained early in the century, using that medium. And also because it was a common technology all over the world."
She has been buying records since the '60s, when she was a teenager. In recent decades, she has been getting donations, too.
"Sometimes, I come to my shop and find the equivalent of the baby left on the church doorstep," she said.
The seclusion forced by the pandemic has given her time to explore her own collection.
"I've been finding records among the 10,000 that I never knew I had," she said.
She emails notices to about 150 people in the Glens Falls area and "up and down the Hudson Valley," with the schedule for the next listening session and information about the Fibhorn speakers she designs (using measurements based on the Fibonacci sequence) and makes by hand.
The compact, elegant wooden speakers come in several models and sizes, with prices for a pair ranging from about $200 to $3,700.
Despite her embrace of science and math in making her speakers, she follows Duke Ellington in saying that music is "beyond category," and the listening experience is always subjective.
"The human ear is the ultimate arbiter," she said.
Support of all sorts
Elizabeth Smith-Boivin, executive director of the Alzheimer's Association Northeastern New York, took Friday off to attend the wedding of her niece in Florida.
Smith-Boivin wasn't leaving her house in the Capital District — just as she hasn't been leaving for work in her Albany office in recent weeks — but she was getting dressed up.
"We will all be watching by Zoom, around the country," she said of her family. "We're happy to be connected in some way."
Clients of the Alzheimer's Association, too, have been happy to have a way to stay connected, whether in one-on-one consultations or support groups, all of which have continued online.
"This is not the ideal. But thankfully, with this technology, we're at least able to stay connected and stay in sight. The telephone is not quite the same as being able to see somebody," she said.
At the association's most recent staff meeting, attendees wore their favorite spring attire — she wore a Yankees jersey — to "enhance the virtual experience," she said.
At work, staffers were in the habit of having lunch together, so they virtually share lunch now, twice a week.
Using the new technology was overwhelming at first to people unaccustomed to it, and attendance at support groups and educational sessions fell very low, she said. Some sessions had no attendees, others a couple.
But people are getting used to the new norms, and participation is up to 10 or 12 people a session, she said.
"One of the positive impacts of all this, if there is a silver lining, is, to some extent, it's more available to people," she said.
Attendees don't have to drive to meetings, and when they have scheduling conflicts, they can virtually attend a meeting far out of town at a better time.
Some sessions have drawn greater participation than they ever would have in-person, and Smith-Boivin is convinced that changes being made now will last beyond the end of the pandemic.
"The association will retain a blend of live and virtual programming, "when COVID is in the rearview mirror," she said.
"It's friendlier than it seems," she said, of software that allows for online gatherings. "Once you get the hang of it, you will enjoy it ."
Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.
