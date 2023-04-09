LAKE GEORGE — Tuxedo and suit rental business Stay in Tux recently celebrated its new location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

In July 2021, Cheryl and Todd Smith bought a portion of a friend’s business that offered tuxedo and suit rentals and named it Stay in Tux. The business relocated to its current location at 2315 Route 9N in Lake George in late fall of 2022, according to a news release.

Stay in Tux offers an extensive variety of tuxedos and suits and all the accessories needed to rent for proms, weddings, and other special occasions. Owner Cheryl Smith, who had worked in the wedding attire business, said it has been her dream to have her own shop.

“I love weddings and being a small part of someone's special day. I believe I have trained my whole life for this and just needed the chance to do something with all of my training,” she said.