Stay-at-home residents keeping Queensbury workers busy with yard debris

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

QUEENSBURY — The town ran out of space at its yard debris dump, something that has never happened before at this time of year.

“2020 is going to be the year of the best-looking yards,” Supervisor John Strough said. “In the meantime, we are having a nightmare.”

It turns out that in addition to cleaning out their houses, people who are staying home during the pandemic are also manicuring their lawns.

Town workers have picked up a mountain of sticks, leaves and other clippings.

“We just ran out of space,” Strough said.

As an interim step, they pushed debris out of the way in their dump.

“We hired a guy with a bulldozer,” Strough said. “To make it so we can put more sticks, etc., there.”

Now the town is buying a chipper truck so that workers can speed up the process of breaking down the debris. It will be a used truck, Strough said.

Despite the potential for a significant deficit this year, since revenues are down so much, the Town Board agreed Monday that the purchase was important.

They took it in good spirit.