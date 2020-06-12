Statue of slave-owning Schuyler may be coming to Schuylerville

The order removing the statue calls for it to be given to a museum or an accredited institution “for future display with appropriate historical context.”

Schuyler and his family owned 14 slaves, which is believed to be more than anyone else in Albany during the period, according to the executive order.

Sheehan’s order came just weeks after the police killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day, which has led to weeks of mostly peaceful protests across the country, calling for reform and an end to systemic racism. Some riots have broken out as well.

The decision to erect the statue, which has stood in front of Albany City Hall since 1925, “ignored a grim aspect of his life," according to Sheehan's order.

“The city’s decision to place a statute of Maj. Gen. Schuyler in front of City Hall ignored a grim aspect of his life, namely that he was reportedly the largest owner of enslaved people in Albany during his time,” the order reads.

Albany saw its own peaceful protests turn violent just days after Floyd, a black man from Minneapolis, was killed while in the street by four police officers.

A Black Lives Matter banner is now draped across the front of Albany’s City Hall, just feet from where the Schuyler statue stands.