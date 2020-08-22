Statewide COVID hospitalizations fall to lowest level since March

The number of cornoavirus-related hospitalizations in New York has fallen to the lowest level since mid-March, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.
Statewide hospitalizations on Friday dropped to just 483, the lowest level since March 16. The number of ICU patients also fell to 116, the lowest since March 15, just over two weeks after the outbreak began in New York on March 1, the governor said.
"We didn't just flatten the curve, we bent it — and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work," Cuomo said in a statement.
Cuomo urged New Yorkers to stay the course by continuing to wear masks and maintaining a safe social distance.
Friday also marked the 15th straight day that the infection rate in the state remained below 1%.
The state performed 94,849 coronavirus tests, resulting in 653 new cases. That's an infection rate of 0.69%.
Locally, Warren County Health Services reported one new COVID-19 case Saturday.
The person had been asymptomatic before undergoing a work-related COVID test. The person has been deemed recovered because the test occurred more than two weeks ago and the person has remained asymptomatic.
It's not clear where the person contracted the virus, Health Services said, but necessary quarantines are in place, and testing will be performed as needed.
Test result delays have been sporadic depending on whether samples are sent to private labs, but results are typically returned within five days, Health Services said.
Slow test results has been a problem since the outbreak began.
At the Essex Center nursing home, where a COVID-cluster emerged last week, some test results for staff there have taken up to 14 days, making it impossible to isolate asymptomatic people carrying the virus.
Nursing home staff are required to undergo routine COVID tests and daily health screenings to ensure they are not infected, per state guidelines. But screenings do not account for those who are carrying the virus and are asymptomatic.
More than a dozen workers and 26 residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus so far. Three residents have died, while 23 others are being cared for at the facility's COVID-only wing.
On Saturday
- Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 291 confirmed cases. One person is still sick with the virus.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 252 confirmed cases. Four people in the county are sick with coronavirus.
- Saratoga and Essex counties do not report on the weekends. There were 844 confirmed cases in Saratoga County as of Friday.
- Essex County had a total of 123 confirmed cases on Friday.
- Statewide, 653 people tested positive for the virus on Friday. Hospitalizations fell to 483, the lowest level since mid-March. Four people died from the virus.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
