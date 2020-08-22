Statewide COVID hospitalizations fall to lowest level since March

It's not clear where the person contracted the virus, Health Services said, but necessary quarantines are in place, and testing will be performed as needed.

Test result delays have been sporadic depending on whether samples are sent to private labs, but results are typically returned within five days, Health Services said.

Slow test results has been a problem since the outbreak began.

At the Essex Center nursing home, where a COVID-cluster emerged last week, some test results for staff there have taken up to 14 days, making it impossible to isolate asymptomatic people carrying the virus.

Nursing home staff are required to undergo routine COVID tests and daily health screenings to ensure they are not infected, per state guidelines. But screenings do not account for those who are carrying the virus and are asymptomatic.

More than a dozen workers and 26 residents at the facility have tested positive for the virus so far. Three residents have died, while 23 others are being cared for at the facility's COVID-only wing.

On Saturday

Warren County reported one new case, for a total of 291 confirmed cases. One person is still sick with the virus.

Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 252 confirmed cases. Four people in the county are sick with coronavirus.

Saratoga and Essex counties do not report on the weekends. There were 844 confirmed cases in Saratoga County as of Friday.

Essex County had a total of 123 confirmed cases on Friday.

Statewide, 653 people tested positive for the virus on Friday. Hospitalizations fell to 483, the lowest level since mid-March. Four people died from the virus.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

