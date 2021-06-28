Statewide COVID deaths drop to lowest level since September

New York had three deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday — the lowest number since Sept. 28 of last year.

“Our state has come a long way in beating back this virus, but our work continues because we need to get every New Yorker vaccinated,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday in a news release. “Every shot in the arm brings us closer to defeating this beast once and for all, which is why we are continuing to work with our local partners across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every community.”

In another sign the pandemic is waning, a total of 346 people were hospitalized for the virus as of Sunday — also a level not seen since September, according to a news release.

About 0.52% of people tested positive for the virus, which brings the seven-day average to 0.39%.

Vaccine clinics

Warren County Health Services will hold three more clinics on Tuesday. They will take place at the Tannery Pond Community Center at 228 Main St. in North Creek from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Chester Town Hall at 6307 state Route 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; and Hague Town Hall at 9793 Graphite Mountain Road from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

No appointments are necessary.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}