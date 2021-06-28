Statewide COVID deaths drop to lowest level since September

New York had three deaths from COVID-19 on Sunday — the lowest number since Sept. 28 of last year.
“Our state has come a long way in beating back this virus, but our work continues because we need to get every New Yorker vaccinated,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday in a news release. “Every shot in the arm brings us closer to defeating this beast once and for all, which is why we are continuing to work with our local partners across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every community.”
In another sign the pandemic is waning, a total of 346 people were hospitalized for the virus as of Sunday — also a level not seen since September, according to a news release.
About 0.52% of people tested positive for the virus, which brings the seven-day average to 0.39%.
Vaccine clinics
Warren County Health Services will hold three more clinics on Tuesday. They will take place at the Tannery Pond Community Center at 228 Main St. in North Creek from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Chester Town Hall at 6307 state Route 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.; and Hague Town Hall at 9793 Graphite Mountain Road from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
No appointments are necessary.
The state’s clinic at Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. Walk-ins are allowed on a first come, first served basis. To book appointments, visit am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/.
A total of 61.6% of Warren County residents are fully vaccinated and 65% have received their first dose.
Washington County is holding a clinic on Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Georgi Museum at 28 Adam Lane in Shushan.
There will also be a clinic on July 9 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted. Register at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus or call 518-746-2400.
A total of 53% of the eligible Washington County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Sunday’s cases
- Warren County reported two new cases, for a total of 3,522 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The illness stemmed from household exposure and the person had been quarantined before testing positive, according to a news release. One person recovered for a total of 3,468 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 12 people currently ill. All have mild illness, except for one person who is hospitalized in critical condition.
- Washington County reported no new cases since Friday. The total remains at 2,817. Also, the number of people who have recovered also stayed flat at 2,777. There are two active cases and no one is in the hospital.
- Saratoga County is now only reporting once a week on Mondays. Since last week, the county has picked up 11 cases for a total of 15,404 confirmed cases. Twenty more people have recovered for a total of 15,218. The county reported there are 18 people currently ill and two are hospitalized. About 63.3% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.
- Essex County had not reported as of 4 p.m.
- Glens Falls Hospital did not report. There was one patient in the intensive care unit as of Friday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported one coronavirus patient in house — unchanged from Monday.
For Sunday, the most recent data that is available:
- The Capital Region reported seven new cases, which a positive test rate of 0.4% and a weekly average of 0.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0.9% and a weekly average of 0.4%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.2% and a weekly average of 0.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average at 0.4%.
- Statewide, 290 people tested positive for the virus on Sunday.
