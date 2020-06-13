Statewide COVID-19 deaths drop to lowest level since pandemic began

Warren County on Saturday reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the 10th straight day, as statewide deaths from the virus dropped to their lowest level since the pandemic began.
A total of 32 people in New York died from the virus — 24 in hospitals and eight in nursing homes.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo credited the public’s commitment to social distancing and wearing masks for the drop.
“The people of this state, by their actions, have saved thousands of lives,” he said during his daily coronavirus briefing.
The number of hospitalizations from the virus is 1,734 – the lowest level since March 20.
“That’s when this nightmare began. We’ve done it. We have tamed the beast,” he said.
The infection rate for the Capital Region was 0.7, which means that one person is infecting slightly less than one person. Any number under 1 is a sight that the virus is being contained, according to Cuomo.
“We were spreading at the highest rate in the nation when this started. We are now at the lowest rate in the nation,” he said.
However, Cuomo cautioned against people letting their guard down and pointed to the 22 other states and Puerto Rico, where new cases are rising. Fourteen states have seen a 25% increase in cases in the past week as they have reopened.
Cuomo said people must maintain social distancing and actual use their mask to cover their nose and mouth and not wear it pulled down
“This is a chin guard. Nobody told you to wear a chin guard,” he said, demonstrating the practice.
It is up to local officials to enforce these practices.
Cuomo said the last thing that leaders in any community want to do is stop the reopening – as is happening in other places across the country – because of an increase in infections.
The Capital Region is set to begin Phase 3 on the reopening on Wednesday. Phase 3 allows reopening of indoor dining with a limit of no more than 50% of maximum capacity and personal care businesses such as nail salons, tanning salons, massage therapists and tattoo piercing.
On Saturday:
The number of hospitalizations in Warren County dropped to one as one patient was released from the hospital. One person remains moderately ill in the hospital.
In addition, two people have recovered in the county, leaving two active coronavirus cases.
Warren County has had 244 coronavirus cases since the outbreak began. The breakdown is 117 involving residents in nursing homes, 12 in assisted living facilities and 115 in the community, according to a news release.
The number of deaths remains at 33 residents. Twenty-two of the deaths occurred at a nursing home, eight at hospital, one at an assisted living facility and two in private residences.
Saratoga County also reported no additional cases of COVID-19. The total remains at 514. There have been 17 deaths.
Washington County had not provided an update as of 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. As of Friday, the county had 212 cases. A total of 191 people have recovered from the virus. Thirteen people have died.
Essex County does not report updated statistics on the weekend.
During his press briefing, Cuomo spent the bulk of the time talking about the police reform legislation. He signed an executive order giving local police departments until April 1 to submit a plan for how they will reform policing. Departments must submit the plans or become ineligible for state funding.
Cuomo said it will be up to the individual communities to decide on the type of police department they want to have including policies governing discipline and use of force.
“What’s true across the board is people want a different police department,” he said.
