Statewide COVID-19 deaths drop to lowest level since pandemic began

Warren County on Saturday reported no new cases of COVID-19 for the 10th straight day, as statewide deaths from the virus dropped to their lowest level since the pandemic began.

A total of 32 people in New York died from the virus — 24 in hospitals and eight in nursing homes.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo credited the public’s commitment to social distancing and wearing masks for the drop.

“The people of this state, by their actions, have saved thousands of lives,” he said during his daily coronavirus briefing.

The number of hospitalizations from the virus is 1,734 – the lowest level since March 20.

“That’s when this nightmare began. We’ve done it. We have tamed the beast,” he said.

The infection rate for the Capital Region was 0.7, which means that one person is infecting slightly less than one person. Any number under 1 is a sight that the virus is being contained, according to Cuomo.

“We were spreading at the highest rate in the nation when this started. We are now at the lowest rate in the nation,” he said.