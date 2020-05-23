Statewide COVID-19 deaths dip below 100

The number of deaths statewide due to COVID-19 dipped below 100 for the first time since the pandemic took hold in New York.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 84 people died on Friday — 62 in hospitals and 22 in nursing homes.
“It doesn’t do any good for those 84 families that are feeling the pain, but for me, it’s a sign we’re making real progress,” he said Saturday.
Cuomo encouraged people to get a test, even if they are not showing symptoms of the virus.
“About a third of people who have the virus never have symptoms, so they never know they have the virus,” he said. “But you can still spread it if you have it — even if you don't know you have it. So, that's one of the insidious elements to this virus.”
Warren County saw seven additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 237. County Administrator Ryan Moore said six of the cases were members of the same family and one was a resident of a nursing home.
One additional person has recovered, bringing the total to 145.
Other statistics remained unchanged from Friday with two COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Both are moderately ill. One nursing home patient with the virus is in critical condition.
Moore said he spent the day on Lake George riding around in a boat to observe the crowds and see whether they are practicing social distancing.
“People are behaving really well. It’s really nice to see,” he said.
Washington County reported no change in the number of cases, keeping steady at 194. The number of recoveries stayed the same at 172. No one was hospitalized.
Saratoga County picked up five new cases for a total of 449. Four people remain hospitalized and the number of deaths is unchanged at 15.
Essex County is not providing updates over the holiday weekend. They have 52 confirmed cases.
Statewide, there were 1,772 additional cases, which brings the total to just shy of 360,000.
Cuomo also announced that the Mid-Hudson Valley has hit benchmarks to begin reopening on Tuesday. Long Island could follow on Wednesday if the number of deaths continues to decrease and the region has trained enough contact tracers.
Cuomo delivered his remarks from the Executive Mansion after joking that his staff suggested on Friday that they take a day off after working for 83 straight days.
“I am at home today. I never said I wasn't going to work, but I said tomorrow I'll stay home,” he said.
“When the COVID virus takes a day off, we will take a day off. It’s very simple,” he added.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
