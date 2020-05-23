Statewide COVID-19 deaths dip below 100

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The number of deaths statewide due to COVID-19 dipped below 100 for the first time since the pandemic took hold in New York.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said 84 people died on Friday — 62 in hospitals and 22 in nursing homes.

“It doesn’t do any good for those 84 families that are feeling the pain, but for me, it’s a sign we’re making real progress,” he said Saturday.

Cuomo encouraged people to get a test, even if they are not showing symptoms of the virus.

“About a third of people who have the virus never have symptoms, so they never know they have the virus,” he said. “But you can still spread it if you have it — even if you don't know you have it. So, that's one of the insidious elements to this virus.”

Warren County saw seven additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 237. County Administrator Ryan Moore said six of the cases were members of the same family and one was a resident of a nursing home.

One additional person has recovered, bringing the total to 145.

Other statistics remained unchanged from Friday with two COVID-19 patients hospitalized. Both are moderately ill. One nursing home patient with the virus is in critical condition.