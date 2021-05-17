Statewide, county fairs could go ahead

For a beloved New York summer tradition, it all comes down to state guidelines.

Planners of county fairs across the state are proposing socially distant and other creative safety protocols for local fairs to return this summer as the coronavirus pandemic winds down.

At a COVID-19 briefing in Buffalo last week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said state Health Department guidelines for county fairs will be released within the week. How the local fairs will look — and what they’ll offer — will largely depend on rules municipal leaders are waiting for state executives in Albany to release.

“It’s not dragging your feet,” Cuomo said of the state’s delay in releasing additional guidelines for fairs.

At the end of April, the governor announced the New York State Fair in Syracuse will resume this summer at 50% capacity.

“It’s that the situation changes so quickly we want to open at the greatest capacity and at a capacity that makes it economic,” he said. “If you can’t bring in enough people, then the vendors don’t want to show up.”

Officials with the Washington County Fair have announced the fair will go ahead this summer at its usual time — the end of August.