JOHNSBURG — A state audit found that the town of Johnsburg did not bill accurately for water services, resulting in a loss of revenue of about $8,500 that it should have collected.

The New York State Comptroller’s Office audited the North Creek Water District’s books for the period of Jan.1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2022. The town did not ensure that services provided by the contractor were billed to customers and did not identify and bill all water customers, according to the report. Also, the town did not ensure that all water rates were adopted by the board and accurately charged to customers.

Interim Supervisor Mark Smith, who was not supervisor at the time of the audit, submitted a letter to the state outlining the town’s corrective action plan. It includes implementing a service call form that details contractor services and their cost and entity responsible for payment; coordinating billing and record-keeping protocol between the town clerk and water district clerk; detailing procedures for water hookups and disconnects and verifying accounts against water district users; reviewing properties against assessor rolls to determine accuracy of billing vs the type of property; and creating a standard operating procedure specifying the process and scope of annual audit of clerk’s water records, according to the letter.

Smith said in a follow-up interview that the board is meeting on Aug. 3 to figure out the logistics of implementing the plan.

“We’re hoping to have it corrected by the end of August, early September,” he said. “It was a good opportunity to see what condition one of my departments was in and get that all squared away from the beginning. I can’t emphasize how helpful that was to me in my job."

The report said that the board did not develop procedures to ensure that applications from property owners for water services were filed with the town. The contractor performed the services and submitted invoices. However, the invoices were not itemized by date, total hours and a description of work performed.

“Without itemized invoices, the town could not always determine what customers received services, whether the service was for a new customer that should be added to the Town’s records, which services should be billed to customers, or how much should be billed to the customers for services,” auditors wrote.

They reviewed 15 contractor services totaling 5,755 that were submitted to the town and determined Johnsburg did not receive reimbursement for 13 of these services totaling about $2,555.

In addition, the rate charged for water shut-off/turn-on services was set at $25 for customers but the cost charged by the contractor was typically $90.

The audit also found that eight properties connected to the water system did not receive bills. That resulted in a loss of $5,906 in revenue for the period covered in the audit, leading to the total revenue loss of $8,461.

Auditors also reviewed 50 water bills totaling $26,235 and found that 27 were not being billed accurately. They attributed the issue to the clerk billing some properties based on the historical rates instead of the rates updated by the board in September 2017. The new rates were not provided to the clerk when she was hired, according to the report.

Recommendations included to establish procedures to ensure all water services are accurately billed, require the contract to submit itemized invoices, ensure all services performed by the contractor are billed to customers and perform annual audits of the clerk’s records and ensure water rates are accurately charged, according to the report.