State warns Fort Edward development group over failure to file budget paperwork

In 2019, the FELPDC entered into a management agreement with the Fort Edward Development Corp., with its members tied to WCC. According to the draft agreement, obtained through a Post-Star Freedom of Information Law request, the FELPDC and the FEDC would share in the profits of any property sale and they would handle the FELPDC taxes and other business.

It is not known at this time if the management agreement included taking care of the public authorities law requirements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Additionally, WCC still owns all the access points to the property.

In addition to a public authorities law violation, the FELPDC owes Washington County $863,000 in delinquent property taxes that County Treasurer Al Nolette said FELPDC is unable to pay.

Currently, the FELPDC is hedging on the sale of 26 acres of its 80 acres to WL Plastics, a Texas plastics manufacturer, to alleviate the tax burden.

Still, in a meeting late last year, FELPDC board member Zachary Middleton said that the property has to be subdivided before the sale to WL Plastics can go through and that cannot happen without the taxes being paid.