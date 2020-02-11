State warns Fort Edward development group over failure to file budget paperwork

FORT EDWARD — The New York Authorities Budget Office issued an official warning to the Fort Edward Local Property Development Corp. last week because the organization is in violation of the state public authorities law.
According to the ABO, the public authorities compliance office, the FELPDC budget was due to the ABO last November, but as of Feb. 3, the development group had not filed the documents.
New York law requires local development corporations to file a budget report 60 days prior to the start of the fiscal year.
Formed at the end of 2018, the somewhat nebulous FELPDC was gifted 80 acres of the former General Electric Co. dewatering site by then-owner WCC, a DA Collins real estate holding company that had been embroiled in property tax litigation with the town and village of Fort Edward and the Fort Edward school district for years.
At the time of the gift, WCC still owed nearly $400,000 in back taxes, an amount that was later drastically reduced in the legal settlement.
Still flying somewhat under the radar, little is known about the FELPDC, its current activities and its members, although the most recent information lists former Fort Edward town councilman Neal Orsini as its president.
Orsini could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
In 2019, the FELPDC entered into a management agreement with the Fort Edward Development Corp., with its members tied to WCC. According to the draft agreement, obtained through a Post-Star Freedom of Information Law request, the FELPDC and the FEDC would share in the profits of any property sale and they would handle the FELPDC taxes and other business.
It is not known at this time if the management agreement included taking care of the public authorities law requirements.
Additionally, WCC still owns all the access points to the property.
In addition to a public authorities law violation, the FELPDC owes Washington County $863,000 in delinquent property taxes that County Treasurer Al Nolette said FELPDC is unable to pay.
Currently, the FELPDC is hedging on the sale of 26 acres of its 80 acres to WL Plastics, a Texas plastics manufacturer, to alleviate the tax burden.
Still, in a meeting late last year, FELPDC board member Zachary Middleton said that the property has to be subdivided before the sale to WL Plastics can go through and that cannot happen without the taxes being paid.
Until Friday, with barely two weeks remaining before a March 1 property tax deadline that would raise the existing delinquency to $1.2 million, it looked like the delinquencies would continue to accrue.
But in an 11th-hour decision, the Fort Edward tax assessor changed the FELPDC property to tax exempt, meaning the taxes will stop accruing.
Explaining that they are in over their heads, FELPDC asked the Warren-Washington Counties Industrial Development Agency if the agency would buy the 80 acres for $1.
The WWCIDA has been meeting about the situation but has not yet taken action.
And the FELPDC still owns the property. Gaining tax-exempt status might be a tourniquet-sized fix, but it is merely part of a much larger and more complicated issue.
On Tuesday, the ABO said it does enforce violations. Penalties or next steps can include recommending the “suspension or dismissal of officers or directors.”
There is a special meeting of the FELPDC scheduled for 4 p.m. Thursday at the Rogers Island Visitors Center.
