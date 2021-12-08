State vaccine site at Aviation Mall administered 1,669 vaccine doses in first 2 days

QUEENSBURY — A total of 1,669 vaccine doses were administered in the first two days that the state-run mass COVID vaccination site reopened last week.

The vaccination and testing site at Aviation Mall in the former Sears location reopened Dec. 1, after being closed since the spring.

According to the vaccine site manager, the immediate demand exceeded the original number of shots provided to the location and required an order to resupply the site last week.

An area of the site designated for pediatric patients has been decorated and outfitted with stickers and coloring sheets to keep the children busy during the 15-minute monitoring window after receiving the vaccine.

Since last week, community members have welcomed back the convenience of the location in Aviation Mall.

Moreau resident Karen Hymes visited the site after being turned away for an asymptomatic test at a private health provider.

“I had to go to Aviation because I couldn’t get a test with no symptoms. My husband and I were done in 5 minutes. There was no wait for a test,” Hymes said.

The site manager reported staff is performing 90 tests a day on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Warren and Washington County representatives were granted a tour of the site on Tuesday to review the new set-up.

“We are excited that New York state established both vaccination and testing options in one place at the Aviation Mall site. We are encouraged to see this site is being highly utilized. We thank our partners with New York state for working with Warren and Washington counties to open this much-needed facility for our local residents, and we are grateful for the state and local personnel who are staffing it to keep it operating seamlessly,” Ryan Moore, Warren County administrator, said in a statement.

