State vaccination site at Aviation Mall to close

QUEENSBURY — The mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall will close next week as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to localize vaccination efforts, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

The site is one of four scheduled to cease operations July 26 so resources can be diverted to areas with low vaccination rates.

Cuomo said the vaccines are easily accessible throughout the state, which led to the closing of the sites.

“With this accessibility comes the state’s responsibility to target and shift resources to areas with the lowest vaccination rates,” he said. “Downscaling state sites is necessary to redirect these resources, but it does not mean that you should not get your vaccine if you haven’t already.”

State-run vaccination sites at Binghamton University, Stony Brook Southampton and the Diana Center at SUNY Orange will also cease operations next week.

News of the closure comes amid an increase in COVID cases, most of them involving unvaccinated individuals.

Warren County has seen the number of active cases nearly triple in the last two weeks, following weeks of relatively low caseloads.