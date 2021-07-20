State vaccination site at Aviation Mall to close

QUEENSBURY — The mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall will close next week as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to localize vaccination efforts, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.
The site is one of four scheduled to cease operations July 26 so resources can be diverted to areas with low vaccination rates.
Cuomo said the vaccines are easily accessible throughout the state, which led to the closing of the sites.
“With this accessibility comes the state’s responsibility to target and shift resources to areas with the lowest vaccination rates,” he said. “Downscaling state sites is necessary to redirect these resources, but it does not mean that you should not get your vaccine if you haven’t already.”
State-run vaccination sites at Binghamton University, Stony Brook Southampton and the Diana Center at SUNY Orange will also cease operations next week.
News of the closure comes amid an increase in COVID cases, most of them involving unvaccinated individuals.
Warren County has seen the number of active cases nearly triple in the last two weeks, following weeks of relatively low caseloads.
The county reported four new cases on Tuesday along with four additional recoveries. There are 28 people currently ill.
Ginelle Jones, director of Warren County Health Services, said the state-run vaccination site at Aviation Mall allowed the county to focus its efforts on homebound residents and target at-risk populations.
She encouraged unvaccinated residents to seek out the vaccine as soon as possible.
"We know thousands of people in our community turned to this site to get the vaccine that is our best weapon to bring this pandemic under control, and this effort has saved lives," she said in a statement.
