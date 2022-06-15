State vaccination site at Aviation Mall closing

QUEENSBURY — The COVID-19 vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury will be shut down this week, starting Thursday.

Warren County Health Services said that many pharmacies and medical practices in the area continue to offer vaccinations against COVID-19.

"Our Warren County Health Services staff remains available to assist anyone who needs COVID-19 testing and vaccinations, and we will begin stocking Pfizer vaccine that the mall site administered as soon as possible to supplement the Moderna vaccine we have been offering in recent months," Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said on Wednesday.

The rate of COVID infections have been on the decline in Warren County, according to Health Services.

The "community COVID-19 risk" level in Warren County was updated on June 9 from "high" to "medium."

This is the case for most counties in the Capital Region as of Wednesday.

A limited number of free COVID-19 home test kits remain available for the public at Warren County Municipal Center (at building entrances to Department of Motor Vehicles and Human Services), town halls around Warren County and City Hall in Glens Falls.

They can be picked up at Warren County’s complex Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Health Services will open its vaccine booster clinic on Tuesday, June 21, at Warren County Municipal Center.

Registration and details can be found here: https://on.ny.gov/39qcv5P.

As of Wednesday, Warren County's rolling five-day average of new cases was 16.8, according to Health Services.

There are currently eight county residents who are hospitalized.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate in Warren County is 5.9%, according to Health Services.

Despite the decline of COVID infection rates, there were two recent COVID-related deaths in Warren County. A hospital patient in their 60s died on June 9, while another patient in their 80s died on June 10.

As of April 2020, there have been a total of 124 COVID-related deaths in Warren County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0