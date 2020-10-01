State unveils COVID Alert phone app; Third Route 9 Walmart worker in Queensbury tests positive

A third Walmart employee at the Route 9 store in Queensbury has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Thursday.
This worker was at the store from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 26, Sept. 27 and Sept. 28.
The worker, like the previous two, had "limited" interaction with the public, according to Warren County Health Services.
It was described as a "low-risk" community exposure, but people who were in the store when the worker was there are asked to monitor themselves for signs of the virus. That includes fever, cough, headache and loss of sense of taste or smell.
Anyone who develops symptoms should call their medical provider or public health. Warren County Health Services can be reached at 518-761-6580.
The other two workers with COVID-19 were at the store from Sept. 17 to Sept. 25.
Warren County Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said Walmart management is "working closely" with Health Services staff to identify those who should be quarantined.
Also Thursday, New York state rolled out a new phone app that will alert people if they were near someone who later tested positive for coronavirus.
Versions of the app have been used widely in other countries and are now being rolled out in many states. New York’s is called COVID Alert NY.
It does not keep track of people’s names or where they have been. But when two people stand within 6 feet of each other for at least 10 minutes and both of their phones have the app, the phones trade random codes. If one person later tests positive, Public Health officials instruct the person to type a code into the app. The app then uses the random codes to contact other phones and alert them about the positive case.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged residents to download the app, but noted that it is voluntary.
Also on Thursday, Essex County Department of Health announced two more deaths at Essex Center nursing home, where an outbreak is still ongoing. A total of 16 residents of the nursing home have died in the outbreak, and three are still hospitalized.
Thursday’s statistics:
- Warren County reported two people tested positive: a student at Queensbury High School and a student at Hadley-Luzerne High School, for a total of 353 confirmed cases in the county since March. There are currently 19 people ill, and none are hospitalized.
- Washington County reported two new cases: a student at the Hudson Falls Kindergarten Center, and an employee at the Fort Hudson nursing home, for a total of 290 confirmed cases in the county since March. There was one recovery, for a total of 262 recoveries. There are 15 people currently ill, and one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported seven more people tested positive, for a total of 1,077 cases since March. Three people recovered, for a total of 995 recoveries. There are 65 people currently ill and four are hospitalized, a decrease from five Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, three more South Glens Falls residents tested positive. Still ill: four Moreau residents, one Northumberland resident, two town of Saratoga residents, four South Glens Falls residents (for a total of seven) and three Wilton residents. Recovered: three Moreau residents.
- Essex County reported two deaths, both Essex Center residents, and one new case, not at Essex Center. There are three people hospitalized, all of whom are nursing home residents.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported zero.
The Capital Region reported a total of 34 new cases Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.5%. The only county in the region over 1% was Greene County, with three new cases and a positive test rate of 1.2%. The goal is to keep the positive test rate at 1% or lower to keep the virus under control.
Statewide, 1,382 tested positive Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a 1.27% positive test rate.
Hospitalizations and deaths are up from last week and the state is continuing last week’s trend of getting more than 1,000 new cases a day.
There were 612 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday, and 11 people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
