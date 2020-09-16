State unveils COVID-19 school report card database

Health Departments conduct contact tracing to determine who has been exposed. If the person who tests positive has been in a school during the period when they were infected, the county contacts the school to identify individuals who may have been exposed.

It is then the school’s responsibility to report the information to the state's dashboard.

There is a delay between someone in a school testing positive and that information appearing on the website.

So far, two cases have been reported at Queensbury Elementary School, which are both shown in the COVID-19 school report card and two cases related to Greenwich Central School.

As of late Tuesday, just one positive case is shown in the COVID-19 school report card for Greenwich Central School District.

The state Health Department has been collecting data from public schools since Sept. 8 and from private schools since Sept. 14, Hammond said.

He said data from the private schools will soon show up on the dashboard, which is updated daily.

