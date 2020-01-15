State transparency official hired in darkness

ALBANY — New York’s new top government transparency official was hired in darkness.

When the administration of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced the hiring of Shoshanah Bewlay as the executive director at the Committee on Open Government last week, it came as news to many of the body’s 11 commissioners – by design. The Cuomo administration had ordered Bewlay’s hiring stay under close wraps until just before a press release was issued Jan. 6, keeping the news secret from even the people overseeing the entity.

Peter Grimm, who was appointed to the committee by Cuomo, had no idea Bewlay had been hired until he read about it in the newspaper.

"I read her bio, and I look forward to learning more about her,” said Grimm, the minority leader of the Rensselaer County Legislature.

The Cuomo administration’s extensive efforts to tightly control public information are well-established. New York is widely viewed as among the most challenging states in the country to obtain public records, despite a law on the books outlining the information that is presumed to be public. In her new role, it's also not clear if Bewlay will be allowed to push back – or if she wants to.