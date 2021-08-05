State to schools: You're on your own

South Glens Falls Superintendent Kristine Orr said her district also has been meeting weekly to discuss plans for the fall.

The goal is to have all students attending classes full-time in person, Orr said.

“If we have to do some mitigating strategies to make sure that happens, that’s what we’ll do,” she said.

Another complication is that Saratoga County — and Warren County as well — are in the “substantial” transmission zone for the virus.

State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa asked Zucker in a letter to consider his agency’s responsibilities to protect the public and provide guidance.

She noted that Public Health Law states that the Department of Health is charged with "exercising control over and supervising the abatement of nuisances affecting or likely to affect public health.”

“Currently, there is no greater nuisance affecting public health and safety than COVID-19. There is an urgent need for timely advice and supervision flowing from the state Department of Health to local and school officials as they navigate these uncertain times,” she said in a news release.

The Health Department should not be prevented from carrying out its responsibilities by the “circumstances enveloping the Executive Chamber this week,” she said, referring to the report that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and calls for his resignation.

