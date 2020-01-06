State to provide funding for shuttle for hikers in High Peaks

At the Essex County Board of Supervisors’ organizational meeting Monday, St. Armand town Supervisor Davina Winemiller asked if hikers would be asked to pay a fee to ride the shuttles. Gillilland said he wasn’t sure, but the discussions the county has had with the state so far indicate that it’ll be a “no pay” system.

The county will need “no less than eight” drivers, he said.

The town of Keene already runs its own shuttle to the popular Garden trailhead, and that will also continue to operate in the summertime. The town will also continue to have frontcountry stewards stationed at various places to greet and educate hikers, according to Wilson.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m really glad to have the state jumping in with real substantial support here,” Wilson said. “I don’t know how much we’re going to alleviate, but I think if we make it safer and more user-friendly, I think that’s more what it’s going to be. From the visitors’ end, it won’t be such a chaotic, dangerous walk on Route 73. That’s my hope.”