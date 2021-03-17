State to open mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall

QUEENSBURY — Two months after the state set up a mass coronavirus vaccination site on Gurney Lane, but never opened it, a new site is opening at Aviation Mall.

The state began taking appointments this morning for the Aviation Mall site, which will open Friday. It will be operated by the state.

State officials did not immediately respond to inquiries about the status of the Gurney Lane site.

At Aviation Mall, the clinic will be in the former Sears space. It will run from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

To sign up for an appointment, go online to https://am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov/ or call 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

Up to 1,000 people could be vaccinated at the site each day, if the state had enough vaccine, which it does not.

But state officials are preparing in anticipation of an increase as Johnson & Johnson boosts manufacturing with the help of Merck, which agreed to start making the vaccine.