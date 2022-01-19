State to offer high school equivalency exam online

Students seeking a high school equivalency diploma will be able to take the test online beginning this spring, state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa announced on Wednesday.

The state has entered into a contract with GED Testing Service to administer the state’s high school equivalency exam.

State officials said the GED is a “well-recognized test of the academic knowledge and skills needed for college and career readiness.” Having a computer-based option will provide more flexibility for students.

“Accessibility and rigor are the pillars of a successful high school equivalency program, and the testing administered by the GED Testing Service provides both,” Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said in a news release. “The GED is free to all and provides opportunities for students in every stage of life to advance their goals, opening doors to higher education and successful employment.”

Rosa said obtaining a high school equivalency diploma is a critical step toward employment, postsecondary education or training.

“By expanding the accessibility of the testing program, we are opening doors for many New Yorkers that may not have otherwise benefited from this opportunity,” she said in a news release.

The GED Testing Service is currently used by over 40 states. Among the features is it is provided at no cost to test-takers and offers a paper-based alternative if necessary such as for test-takers in incarcerated settings.

The company also provides test-takers “one-stop access” to an online portal in which they will be able to locate test centers, a testing schedule and register and schedule tests entirely online if they meet regulatory requirements.

GED Testing Service also provides more timely access to scores and allows for a more streamlined approach to expand the number of approved test centers in the state.

Pearson VUE is the current firm that provides the tests.

For more information, visit http://www.acces.nysed.gov/hse/high-school-equivalency-hse.

