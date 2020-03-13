State to halt some court proceedings for virus concerns

The state Office of Court Administration has barred new jury trials and court appearances in many civil court cases until further notice.

The edict announced Friday afternoon by the state's chief judge will not halt scheduled hearings in Family Court or County Court felony matters, but courts will not be able to convene new juries or grand juries. Ongoing criminal trials can continue, but civil trials that have not gotten past opening statements will be halted.

Seated grand juries can continue to work, but new grand juries can not be convened.

Pre-trial motions and conferences are to be held remotely unless there are "exceptional circumstances." Efforts to reduce courthouse traffic should be made for proceedings.

The directive does not affect the ongoing trial of David J. Decker in Warren County Court.

The agency also barred "non-essential" travel.

Court officials said initial indications are that the rules will be in place for at least 45 days, which will postpone two high-profile criminal trials that are upcoming — the Whitehall kidnapping case of Brian Hafer and Warren County high-speed chase and fatal crash case involving Skyler Crouse.