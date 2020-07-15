State to crack down on construction zone traffic violations

The state has begun a crackdown that targets people who drive recklessly through work zones.

“Operation Hardhat” is a joint initiative between the State Police, the Department of Transportation and the Thruway Authority.

State troopers will patrol active highway work zones throughout the summer at locations along the Adirondack Northway, the Thruway and other highways where maintenance and construction activities are underway.

Troopers will be present within the work zones, dressed as highway maintenance workers, to identify motorists who disobey flagging personnel, speed through the work zone or violate the state's Move Over Law, which applies to both emergency and maintenance vehicles.

Also, DOT, Thruway and State Police plan to partner on additional unannounced enforcement efforts in construction zones in the coming months as well as an educational campaign to promote driver awareness.

State Police issued 1,048 tickets across the state during last year’s “Operation Hardhat” initiative, including 493 speeding violations, 92 cellphone violations, 94 seat belt violations and two child restraint violations. There were also 72 move over violations, eight failures to obey a traffic control device, two failures to obey a flagger, two driving while intoxicated arrests and 283 other violations, according to a news release.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0