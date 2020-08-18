State to buy property to help create Susan B. Anthony historic site in Greenwich

Alane Chinian, Saratoga regional director of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said the state is within days of closing on the tavern property. Funds for the $130,500 purchase are coming from the state Environmental Protection Fund. The red frame building served most recently as an artist’s studio. It has wide plank floors, 12 over 8 windows, and a bar in one downstairs room, plus heat, electricity and plumbing.

Despite some peeling paint and rotting wood, “it’s actually in pretty decent shape and will serve as a great platform” for developing the Anthony house, MacKay said. “The acquisition gives us the ability to add a new structure, maybe hold larger events, parking and safer public access.”

State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, and Assembly member Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, paid tribute to Anthony as one of the pioneers who made it possible for them to hold elected office.

“Carrie and I wouldn’t even be standing here if women didn’t have the right to vote,” Little said.