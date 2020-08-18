State to buy property to help create Susan B. Anthony historic site in Greenwich

GREENWICH — The state’s purchase of a property adjacent to Susan B. Anthony’s childhood home in Battenville will allow the development of the house as a publicly accessible historic site, state and local officials announced Tuesday.
The 1805 tavern and its 4 acres “unlocks the (Anthony) site physically and for interpretation,” said state Historic Preservation Officer Daniel MacKay.
The 1832 brick house where the famous women’s rights activist spent part of her childhood is on a busy highway. It has almost no room for off-street parking and crossing the road is dangerous. Historic preservationists wondered for years whether the house could ever be opened for visitors.
State Commissioner of Parks Eric Kulleseid announced the purchase during an event that also marked the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote nationwide. Anthony did not live to see the amendment ratified, but, with her three sisters, she voted illegally in the 1872 presidential election, Kulleseid said.
Anthony’s years in Battenville and Center Falls, a few miles down the Batten Kill, influenced “her strong sense of moral justice,” he said.
Anthony was an advocate not only of women’s rights and abolition, but also temperance. Living next door to a tavern that served workers at the textile mill her father managed certainly shaped her views about alcohol, MacKay said.
Alane Chinian, Saratoga regional director of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, said the state is within days of closing on the tavern property. Funds for the $130,500 purchase are coming from the state Environmental Protection Fund. The red frame building served most recently as an artist’s studio. It has wide plank floors, 12 over 8 windows, and a bar in one downstairs room, plus heat, electricity and plumbing.
Despite some peeling paint and rotting wood, “it’s actually in pretty decent shape and will serve as a great platform” for developing the Anthony house, MacKay said. “The acquisition gives us the ability to add a new structure, maybe hold larger events, parking and safer public access.”
State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, and Assembly member Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, paid tribute to Anthony as one of the pioneers who made it possible for them to hold elected office.
“Carrie and I wouldn’t even be standing here if women didn’t have the right to vote,” Little said.
Woerner said that as a girl, she read “countless biographies of Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. I had no idea I’d become a public official.” Progress on the historic site “is a dream come true to inspire other women and girls. The things Susan B. Anthony stood for are so fundamental to what it means to be a woman in this society today. I can’t wait until this project is done and we can cut the ribbon.”
The state acquired the Anthony house for $1 in 2006 when it went into foreclosure. A $695,000 stabilization project is repairing the roof, masonry and structure, removing mold and improving drainage. Work is expected to be done by September.
State historians are developing a plan for the property, MacKay said.
