State to build memorial honoring essential workers during the pandemic

New York State will build a memorial to the essential workers who risked their lives — and in some cases, died — by working when others stayed home during the pandemic.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday an advisory committee that would make design and location recommendations. The monument will be in New York City, but local nurses, food workers and others also died of COVID, he noted.
“COVID was a war and they were war heroes,” Cuomo said. “They saved the lives of other New Yorkers.”
The memorial could become an important place for the families who those workers left behind.
“When a child asks why is Mom or Dad gone, they can be brought to that memorial,” he said, adding that the child could be told, “Doing the right thing is something you carry in your heart and soul. Many, many New Yorkers rose to the occasion.”
School cases
Glens Falls City School District reported one case, a student.
Lake George Central School District reported a third high school case, a week after the previous two. The person tested positive Friday after being in school last on Thursday, last week.
Surge in sick prisoners
There are now 33 inmates ill at the state-run Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann. There have been a total of 80 cases since the pandemic began.
All of the COVID-positive inmates at Great Meadow Correctional Correctional Facility, the maximum-security state prison in Fort Ann, have now recovered. There have been a total of 163 cases since the pandemic began.
Tuesday’s statistics
- Warren County reported 17 new cases, for a total of 3,108 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. The county also reported 12 new recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries among confirmed cases to 2,912. A total of 130 people are sick, including four who are hospitalized with a moderate illness, after three discharges.
- Washington County reported eight new cases, for a total of 2,420 confirmed cases. The county also reported seven recoveries, for a total of 2,299 recoveries. A total of 83 people in the county are sick, including three who are hospitalized, one more than Monday.
- Saratoga County has not reported since Friday. On Tuesday, the county said the reason for the delay was because the state did not update its numbers Monday until after 10 p.m.
- Essex County reported one new case.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported 10 coronavirus patients, the same as on Monday. One patient is in intensive care and four people are no longer contagious, but not well enough to be discharged.
- Saratoga Hospital reported 18 coronavirus patients, up from 17 patients Monday.
For Sunday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported 216 new cases, a positive test rate of 4.1%, which increased the weekly average to 2.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which decreased the weekly average to 2.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 2%, which kept the weekly average at 2.6%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 2.6%, which increased the weekly average to 3.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0.6%, which kept the weekly average at 1.5%.
- Statewide, 5,748 people tested positive for the virus Monday, a positive test rate of 4.33%. A total of 4,533 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday and 47 people died.
