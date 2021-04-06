State to build memorial honoring essential workers during the pandemic

New York State will build a memorial to the essential workers who risked their lives — and in some cases, died — by working when others stayed home during the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday an advisory committee that would make design and location recommendations. The monument will be in New York City, but local nurses, food workers and others also died of COVID, he noted.

“COVID was a war and they were war heroes,” Cuomo said. “They saved the lives of other New Yorkers.”

The memorial could become an important place for the families who those workers left behind.

“When a child asks why is Mom or Dad gone, they can be brought to that memorial,” he said, adding that the child could be told, “Doing the right thing is something you carry in your heart and soul. Many, many New Yorkers rose to the occasion.”

School cases

Glens Falls City School District reported one case, a student.

Lake George Central School District reported a third high school case, a week after the previous two. The person tested positive Friday after being in school last on Thursday, last week.

Surge in sick prisoners