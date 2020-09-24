State to add COVID case data directly to school district dashboards

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Every child who tests positive for coronavirus will be noted in their school district’s COVID dashboard as soon as the lab reports the results, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Some school districts — including Hadley-Luzerne — are not updating the dashboard immediately when they are notified that someone tested positive. Hadley-Luzerne’s dashboard still has not been updated, three days after a student or staff member tested positive Monday.

Many districts are not updating regularly, Cuomo said. So he announced Thursday that data will be added directly from each lab for every person between the age of 5 and 17. Labs will use the person’s address to determine which school district the person is in, he said.

“So you’re going to have a check and a balance,” Cuomo said. “If there is a concern at a school district, we want to know.”

Cuomo also announced that he has created a committee to begin planning how to administer a vaccine, even though the vaccine is months away at best.