State to add COVID case data directly to school district dashboards

Every child who tests positive for coronavirus will be noted in their school district’s COVID dashboard as soon as the lab reports the results, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
Some school districts — including Hadley-Luzerne — are not updating the dashboard immediately when they are notified that someone tested positive. Hadley-Luzerne’s dashboard still has not been updated, three days after a student or staff member tested positive Monday.
Many districts are not updating regularly, Cuomo said. So he announced Thursday that data will be added directly from each lab for every person between the age of 5 and 17. Labs will use the person’s address to determine which school district the person is in, he said.
“So you’re going to have a check and a balance,” Cuomo said. “If there is a concern at a school district, we want to know.”
Cuomo also announced that he has created a committee to begin planning how to administer a vaccine, even though the vaccine is months away at best.
There are 19.5 million New Yorkers, which means the state might need to distribute 40 million doses if people need two shots each. The doses might need to be stored at minus 80 Celsius, with every patient tracked to be sure they get the same medicine twice, at the right time, for their two doses. People need to be trained in advance on how to administer it, and a priority system must be created to decide which high-risk groups should get it first.
“It’s going to be a monumental undertaking,” he said.
When a vaccine is ready, a group of medical professionals will review all the data on it to make sure it is safe before it is distributed.
“We have the best hospitals and research facilities on the globe. A group will review the vaccine,” Cuomo said. “So I can look at the camera and say to New Yorkers: 'It’s safe to take.'”
Also on Thursday:
- Warren County reported two new cases, including the Queensbury High School teacher who tested positive Wednesday but had no symptoms. The teacher ate lunch alone and maintained mask and social distancing rules, so Health Services determined that no staff or students were likely to be at risk. The source of the infection is under investigation.
- In addition, a Warren County resident who was in quarantine tested positive. The person was in quarantine because the person had been in close contact with a person from another county who tested positive recently.
- There have now been a total of 341 confirmed cases in Warren County since March. There are 21 people currently ill, including one person who is hospitalized with “moderate” illness.
- Washington County reported no new cases and one recovery, for a total of 259 recoveries since March. Eight people are currently ill and no one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported 11 people tested positive, four of whom live in northern Saratoga County, for a total of 1,034 confirmed cases since March, and 12 people recovered, for a total of 957 recoveries. There are 60 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized. That’s an increase from the three people hospitalized Wednesday.
- In the northern Saratoga County towns, one more Moreau resident, one more town of Saratoga resident and two more South Glens Falls residents tested positive.
- Still ill are: one Corinth resident, four Hadley residents, four Moreau residents, three town of Saratoga residents, one South Glens Falls resident and one Wilton resident.
- Essex County reported one case, a person whose infection was related to the outbreak at Essex Center nursing home. Eleven Essex Center residents have died in that outbreak, but most of the others have now recovered. Eight residents are still ill, including three who are hospitalized, and 43 have recovered. Among employees, seven are still ill and 23 have recovered.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two patients with coronavirus. Glens Falls Hospital did not report.
The Capital Region reported a total of 30 new cases Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 0.5%. Warren and Washington counties were the only counties in the region above the 1% positive test rate, which is the percentage that indicates the virus is under control. In Wednesday’s cases, Warren County had a 1.1% positive test rate and Washington County had a 1.7% positive test rate.
Statewide, 955 people tested positive Wednesday, the most recent day for which data was available. That was a positive test rate of 1.02%.
There were 500 people hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday, and two people died.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
