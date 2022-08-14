State teachers union endorses Castelli in NY-21 race

The state’s largest teachers union endorsed Democratic congressional candidate Matt Castelli on Thursday, bringing his campaign a boost in getting out the vote for the Aug. 23 primary.

“Matt (Castelli) is the only choice to beat back attacks against strong public schools in the North Country,” said New York State United Teachers union President Andy Pallotta in a news release. “He is a strong advocate of unions, and will work every day in Washington to keep educators, students and families safe.”

Castelli, a former CIA counterterrorism official who lives in Glens Falls, is running against Matt Putorti, a lawyer from Whitehall, in the Aug. 23 primary for the Democratic nomination to challenge U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville.

Early voting began Saturday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 21.

The union stayed neutral in 2020 in the 21st Congressional District race, and in 2016 endorsed Stefanik.

“I think it will mobilize folks to understand that we have the support of a major teachers union,” Castelli said in a telephone interview on Thursday.

NYSUT conducted a rigorous interview process that included a questionnaire sent out to all three candidates with invitations to meet directly with a panel of NYSUT leaders in the 21st District, said Michele Bushey, president of the Saranac Lake School District NYSUT chapter and an at-large member of the union’s state board of directors.

“Matt Castelli came through to the level we feel 100 percent satisfied,” she said in a telephone interview on Saturday.

The panel interviewed both Castelli and Putorti, but Stefanik would not meet with them, she said.

“We really do appreciate Matt Putorti,” who also agreed with the union on issues, but Castelli impressed them with his leadership style, meeting with them several times and responding to issues the panel raised, she said.

“I noticed that conversations really changed from listening to a really problem-solving type of interest,” she said.

Bushey said that Castelli’s leadership style is reminiscent of that of former Rep. Bill Owens, D-Plattsburgh, who represented the region from 2009 to 2015.

“That’s what we have really been longing for from our congressperson,” she said.

The union said in a news release that it contributes financially to the campaigns of endorsed candidates and organizes union member volunteer efforts to campaign door-to-door, make telephone calls, and distribute literature.

“This is not just a label endorsement. When we do this, we work hard from now until Election Day,” Bushey said.

The get-out-the vote effort can be particularly helpful to a candidate in an August primary, when voters tend to be more focused on vacations and recreational activities than politics.

The union, which tends to endorse Democrats more often than Republicans, also endorsed regional state Senate candidates Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, James Tedisco, R-Glenville, and Andrea Smyth, D-Troy; regional state Assembly candidates Carrie Woerner, D-Round Lake, and Matt Simpson, R-Horicon; and U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, D-Amsterdam, in the 20th Congressional District.

Asked about the significance of the union endorsing him as well as prominent local Republicans such as Stec and Tedisco, Castelli said he would prefer to focus on contrasting his candidacy with that of Stefanik.

“Listen — I’m the proud son of a teacher,” said Castelli, who is already on the November general election ballot on the Moderate line, an independent ballot line that his campaign established.

NYSUT endorsed Stefanik in 2016, partly because of her support for reforming student testing requirements known as “Common Core,” the union said at the time.

In 2018, NYSUT endorsed Democratic challenger Tedra Cobb, and in 2020 did not endorse in the 21st Congressional District race, when Cobb challenged Stefanik a second time.

Stefanik did not seek NYSUT’s endorsement this election cycle, in part because she disagreed with the union’s stringent position on student mask-wearing and remote learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Alex DeGrasse, a Stefanik senior campaign adviser.

“Congresswoman Stefanik was the only candidate to fight for schools to reopen in person and unmask our kids. … North Country families know Elise will never stop fighting to ensure our kids get the highest-quality education," DeGrasse said in a statement.

The Putorti campaign did not respond to requests on Thursday evening and Friday morning to comment for this report.

The NYSUT endorsement is Castelli’s second labor endorsement.

United Automakers Region 9, a labor union outside the 21st District, endorsed his candidacy in May.

“There’s going to be others (labor unions) that are going to step up with an endorsement that I am aware of,” said Bushey, the NYSUT leader.

Stefanik also picked up recent labor union support when the Carpenters Legislative Improvement Fund, the political action committee of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, contributed $10,000 to her campaign on Aug. 9, according to a notice filed with the Federal Election Commission.

The campaign is in the period when contributions of $1,000 or more must be reported within 48 hours of receipt.