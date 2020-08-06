State takes actions against Lake George bars

LAKE GEORGE — The state's Liquor Authority has taken action against two establishments in the village for violating social distancing guidelines put in place because of the pandemic.
DJ's Nite Club and Christie's on the Lake have both been issued a $1,500 fine after investigators from the state's Liquor Authority on June 26 discovered patrons in each establishment standing while drinking and not wearing proper face coverings.
Four employees working behind the bar at Christie's were also spotted not wearing masks, according to the Liquor Authority.
Investigators visited each establishment after receiving numerous complaints. The fines were handed down late last month.
Owners of the establishments did not respond to requests seeking comment.
Guidelines issued by the state require all patrons to remain seated while in a bar or restaurant and maintain at least 6 feet between parties to maintain social-distancing and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.
Customers are also required to wear face masks when not seated.
The state has taken action against more than 700 restaurants and bars across the state for failing to abide by the guidelines.
Most of the citations have been issued in and around New York City, but action has been taken against establishments in places like Albany, Hudson and Genesee.
Mayor Robert Blais said he was unaware the state had taken any action against establishments in the village and was surprised to hear the news.
"I don't know anything about it," he said.
Blais said the village did receive numerous complaints about overcrowding at DJ's Nite Club sometime before July 4.
The establishment, he said, has since taken steps to address problems and has become a great example of a small business adapting to the pandemic.
"DJ's is one of the places we've recognized as doing a remarkable job on changing the place over," Blais said.
The investigations were conducted about a week before the village hired a COVID-19 inspector on July 6 to ensure all businesses were following state guidelines.
Village inspectors have conducted more than 150 inspections since then.
Several warnings have been handed out for violating state mandates.
Duffy's Tavern last month received a verbal and written warning after village inspectors discovered numerous customers standing near a bar. Warren County officials later issued a cease-and-desist order against the establishment.
Funa'rama Fun Park, a small amusement park and arcade located on Canada Street, had its operating license pulled by the county after village inspectors found the park illegally operating without state permission.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
