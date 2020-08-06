State takes actions against Lake George bars

LAKE GEORGE — The state's Liquor Authority has taken action against two establishments in the village for violating social distancing guidelines put in place because of the pandemic.

DJ's Nite Club and Christie's on the Lake have both been issued a $1,500 fine after investigators from the state's Liquor Authority on June 26 discovered patrons in each establishment standing while drinking and not wearing proper face coverings.

Four employees working behind the bar at Christie's were also spotted not wearing masks, according to the Liquor Authority.

Investigators visited each establishment after receiving numerous complaints. The fines were handed down late last month.

Owners of the establishments did not respond to requests seeking comment.

Guidelines issued by the state require all patrons to remain seated while in a bar or restaurant and maintain at least 6 feet between parties to maintain social-distancing and reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Customers are also required to wear face masks when not seated.

The state has taken action against more than 700 restaurants and bars across the state for failing to abide by the guidelines.